JERSEY BOYS, CHICAGO and BAT OUT OF HELL Will Come to Hard Rock Atlantic City

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City and Nederlander Worldwide Entertainment announced today a 2020 partnership to co-present three fan-favorite Broadway shows that will take place at the Sound Waves Theatre inside the resort destination.

The announcement follows a successful summer premiere of the Tony®, Grammy® and Olivier® Award-winning hit musical Jersey Boys that will now return by popular demand to Hard Rock Atlantic City as one of three featured productions in the 2020 season. The lineup of shows also includes Jim Steinman's Bat Out of Hell, and Chicago, the longest-running American musical in Broadway history.

"Hard Rock Atlantic City could not be more thrilled to partner with Nederlander Worldwide Entertainment for the second consecutive year, collaboratively bringing more renowned Broadway shows to the iconic Atlantic City Boardwalk in 2020," says Joe Lupo president of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City. "Jersey Boys is coming back to town by popular demand, along with Bat Out of Hell: The Musical, and Chicago, all of which speak favorably to our brand and customers."

"We are proud and excited to partner with Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City to present a new series of Broadway-styled shows," says Robert Nederlander Jr., President and CEO of Nederlander Worldwide Entertainment. "Hard Rock and Broadway are two great entertainment brands that together promise a unique experience for audiences of all ages. Combining popular shows, historic memorabilia, world-class restaurants and more makes Sound Waves in Atlantic City a new entertainment destination for local audiences and regional visitors."

Tickets go on sale December 13 at HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com and Ticketmaster.com or 800-745-3000. The 2020 shows include:

Jim Steinman'S BAT OUT OF HELL - THE MUSICAL

March 27 - April 5, 2020

Bat Out Of Hell - The Musical wowed critics and public alike when it played limited seasons at Manchester Opera House, London Coliseum and London's Dominion Theatre from 2017 - 2019. The musical also ran successfully in Canada, Germany and at New York's City Centre last summer.

Bat Out Of Hell - The Musical won the Radio 2 Audience Award for Best Musical at the Evening Standard Awards and was nominated for 8 WhatsOnStage Awards, including Best New Musical.

Bat Out Of Hell became one of the best-selling albums in history, selling over 50 million copies worldwide. 16 years later, Steinman scored again with Bat Out Of Hell II: Back Into Hell, which contained the massive hit "I Would Do Anything For Love (But I Won't Do That)."

For the stage musical, the legendary and award-winning Jim Steinman has incorporated iconic songs from the Bat Out Of Hell albums, including "You Took The Words Right Out Of My Mouth," "Bat Out Of Hell," "I Would Do Anything For Love (But I Won't Do That)" and "Two Out Of Three Ain't Bad," as well as two previously unreleased songs, "What Part of My Body Hurts the Most" and "Not Allowed to Love."

In Bat Out Of Hell - The Musical, the electrifying rock songs of Mr. Steinman propel an epic story of rebellious youth and passion as Strat, the immortal leader of The Lost, has fallen in love with Raven, the beautiful daughter of the tyrannical ruler Falco.

Bat Out Of Hell - The Musical is produced by David Sonenberg, Michael Cohl and Tony Smith features book, music, and lyrics by Jim Steinman, direction by Jay Scheib, additional choreography by Xena Gushthart, with musical supervision and additional arrangements by Michael Reed, set & costume design by Jon Bausor, original costume design by Meentje Nielson, lighting design by Patrick Woodroffe, video design by Finn Ross, sound design by Gareth Owen and orchestration by Steve Sidwell

Jim Steinman's Bat Out of Hell - The Musical plays Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, March 27 - April 5, 2020. Performances are Monday at 8PM; Wednesday at 8PM; Thursday at 2PM and 8PM; Friday at 8PM; Saturday at 2PM and 8PM; and Sunday at 3PM. Tickets $34 - $104 for Monday - Friday performances, and $44 - $124 Saturday and Sunday performances. For more information, visit BatOutOfHellMusical.com or hardrockhotelatlanticcity.com. For theatre groups of 10 or more, call (609)449-6037 or email boxoffice@hrhcac.com.

JERSEY BOYS

June 16 - 28, 2020

Jersey Boys is "working their way back" to Atlantic City with a return to Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City after a sold-out run last summer. Jersey Boys is the winner of the 2006 Best Musical Tony Award®, the 2006 Grammy Award® for Best Musical Show Album, the 2009 Olivier Award for Best New Musical and the 2010 Helpmann Award for Best Musical (Australia). Directed by two-time Tony® Award-winner Des McAnuff, Jersey Boys is written by Academy Award-winner Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, with music by Bob Gaudio, lyrics by Bob Crewe and choreography by Sergio Trujillo.

Jersey Boys is the behind-the-music story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. They were just four guys from Jersey, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard... and the radio just couldn't get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage it was a very different story - a story that has made them an international sensation all over again. The show features all their hits including "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Oh What A Night," "Walk Like A Man," "Can't Take My Eyes Off You" and "Working My Way Back To You."

The Jersey Boys design and production team comprises Klara Zieglerova (Scenic Design), Jess Goldstein (Costume Design), Howell Binkley (winner of the 2006 Tony® Award for his Lighting Design of Jersey Boys), Steve Canyon Kennedy (Sound Design), Michael Clark (Projections Design), Charles LaPointe (Wig and Hair Design), Steve Orich (Orchestrations) and Ron Melrose (Music Supervision, Vocal/Dance Arrangements & Incidental Music). Jersey Boys is produced by Dodger Theatricals, Joseph J. Grano, Tamara and Kevin Kinsella, Pelican Group, with Latitude Link, Rick Steiner, and NETworks Presentations.

Jersey Boys plays Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City June 16 - 28, 2020. Performances are Monday at 8PM; Tuesday at 8PM; Wednesday at 8PM; Thursday at 2PM and 8PM; Friday at 8PM; Saturday at 2PM and 8PM; and Sunday at 3PM. Tickets $44 - $124 for Monday - Friday performances, and $54 - $144 Saturday and Sunday performances. For more information, visit JerseyBoysTour.com or hardrockhotelatlanticcity.com. For theatre groups of 20 or more, call (609)449-6037 or email boxoffice@hrhcac.com.

CHICAGO

August 4 - 16, 2020

With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicago is now the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history --and it still shows no sign of ever slowing down! There's never been a better time to experience Chicago, Broadway's razzle-dazzle smash. This triumphant hit musical is the recipient of six Tony Awards®, two Olivier Awards, a Grammy®, thousands of standing ovations and now the #1 longest-running American Musical in Broadway history.

Chicago has everything that makes Broadway great: a universal tale of fame, fortune and all that jazz; one show-stopping song after another; and the most astonishing dancing you've ever seen. It's no surprise that Chicago has wowed audiences from Mexico City to Moscow, from Sao Paulo to South Africa. And now it's coming to Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City!

Whether you're looking for your first Broadway musical, whether you've seen the Academy Award®-winning film and want to experience the show live on stage or whether you've seen it before and want to recapture the magic, Chicago always delivers!

Chicago plays Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City August 4 - 16, 2020. Performances are Monday at 8PM; Tuesday at 8PM; Wednesday at 8PM; Thursday at 2PM and 8PM; Friday at 8PM; Saturday at 2PM and 8PM; and Sunday at 3PM. Tickets $44 - $114 for Monday - Friday performances, and $54 - $124 Saturday and Sunday performances. For more information, visit chicagothemusical.com/ustour or http://hardrockhotelatlanticcity.com. For theatre groups of 10 or more, call (609)449-6037 or email boxoffice@hrhcac.com.





