Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

HAMILTON Tony-Winner Renee Elise Goldsberry To Open 28th Season At Mayo Performing Arts Center

Renée Elise Goldsberry is a multi-hyphenate actress and singer who has delivered award winning performances both on Broadway and the screen.

New Jersey News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 26, 2022  
HAMILTON Tony-Winner Renee Elise Goldsberry To Open 28th Season At Mayo Performing Arts Center

Tony Award winning Broadway performer Renée Elise Goldsberry opens Mayo Performing Arts Center's 28th season on Friday, September 30 at 8 pm. Tickets are $49-$99.

Renée Elise Goldsberry is a multi-hyphenate actress and singer who has delivered award winning performances both on Broadway and the screen.

She is perhaps best known for her role as Angelica Schuyler in the musical phenomenon HAMILTON, which has become a cultural touchstone for the ages. Renée's performance earned her a Tony Award, Grammy Award, Drama Desk Award, and Lucille Lortel Award. In July 2021, she was nominated for an Emmy Award for the Disney+ film adaptation.

Renee currently stars in the Peacock series, GIRLS5EVA, and is a featured actress in the Disney + series SHE HULK. Up next, she will be seen in Billy Porter's "What If" which recently wrapped production. Other highlights from her film and television career include co-starring in A24's critical darling WAVES opposite Sterling K. Brown, the Netflix series ALTERED CARBON, lending her voice to bring characters to life on the Netflix Animated series FAST & FURIOUS SPY RACERS and CENTAURWORLD, DOCUMENTARY NOW'S cult favorite "Original Cast Album: Co-Op", THE GOOD WIFE, THE HOUSE WITH A CLOCK IN ITS WALLS, THE IMMORTAL LIFE OF HENRIETTA LACKS, THE GET DOWN, and her creation of the beloved character, Evangeline Williamson, on ABC'S ONE LIFE TO LIVE, for which she received two Daytime Emmy nominations and two NAACP Image Award nominations.

Renée's appearances on stage include her Outer Critics Circle Award nominated performance opposite Frances McDormand in the play GOOD PEOPLE, and the original Broadway version of THE COLOR PURPLE. She made her Broadway debut as Nala in THE LION KING, and her performance as Mimi in Broadway's closing cast of RENT was immortalized in film! Off-broadway, Renée's performance as Sylvia in The Public Theater's production of TWO GENTLEMEN OF VERONA for their Shakespeare in the Park series garnered her across the board rave reviews.


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Stand-up Comedian, Writer, and Actor Fortune Feimster Comes To NJPAC Next MonthStand-up Comedian, Writer, and Actor Fortune Feimster Comes To NJPAC Next Month
September 26, 2022

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) presents standup comedian, writer, and actor, Fortune Feimster, on Friday, October 14, at 8:00 p.m.
ArtsBergen to Present Award-Winning Artists Howdy Stranger and Claudia Porter at SACKtoberfestArtsBergen to Present Award-Winning Artists Howdy Stranger and Claudia Porter at SACKtoberfest
September 25, 2022

This fall, a range of public art programming will be featured at SACKtoberfest in Hackensack, New Jersey.  This fun-filled festival of art, food, brew, and live music returns to Hackensack, on October 15 from 1 to 8 p.m. at Atlantic Street Park.  The festivities, organized by The Sack Business Alliance and the City of Hackensack, are free and open to the public.
The Discovery Orchestra Tapes Sixth Concert SpecialThe Discovery Orchestra Tapes Sixth Concert Special
September 25, 2022

The Discovery Orchestra made a welcome return to the concert stage Sunday after a pandemic break with an exploration of French composer Camille Saint-Saëns'epic masterwork Symphony No. 3 in C Minor (the 'Organ' Symphony). The Emmy Award-nominated, Summit, New Jersey-based orchestra, led by Founder andArtistic Director George Marriner Maull, taped its sixth national public television special at the Hauser Auditorium at The Pingry School in BaskingRidge, New Jersey. The special, Discover Saint-Saëns' 'Organ' Symphony, features a 90-piece orchestra and is projected to begin a three-year national distribution by American Public Television in May.
Mt Tabor Arts to Present Jordan Wolfe's NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD! THE MUSICAL! in OctoberMt Tabor Arts to Present Jordan Wolfe's NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD! THE MUSICAL! in October
September 24, 2022

Back by popular demand, Jordan Wolfe's NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD! THE MUSICAL! is a sidesplitting rock n' roll comedy sendup of the legendary 1968 zombie film. Performances are October 7 and 9 at 7pm.
Algonquin Reunites MAN OF LA MANCHA Cast and Creative Team for 10th Anniversary ProductionAlgonquin Reunites MAN OF LA MANCHA Cast and Creative Team for 10th Anniversary Production
September 24, 2022

Algonquin Arts Theatre (Pamela Ward-Executive Director) has announced the cast and creative team for its fall musical, Man of La Mancha. The show will run at Algonquin Arts Theatre from October 14 through October 23.