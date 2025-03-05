Gregory Porter Returns To Newark For One Night Only in June

As part of this summer's Prudential North to Shore Festival, 2X GRAMMY winner Gregory Porter will return to the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) on Sunday, June 29, 2025, at 7:00 p.m., in a one-night only concert. A vocalist whose rich baritone and masterful artistry have established him as one of the most important jazz voices of his generation, Porter brings his signature blend of jazz, soul, and gospel that has captivated audiences worldwide to Newark, New Jersey. Winner of the 2024 Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition, rising star vocalist APRIL MAY WEBB will open for Porter with her acclaimed duo: Sounds of A & R.



From his humble beginnings singing in San Diego jazz clubs to selling over a million albums globally, Porter's musical journey is as inspiring as his performances. His breakthrough album Liquid Spirit earned him his first GRAMMY Award, with NPR declaring him "America's Next Great Jazz Singer." His follow-up Take Me To The Alley secured a second GRAMMY, confirming his position as his generation's most soulful jazz artist.



Drawing inspiration from his roots in Southern Gospel and the influence of Nat King Cole, Porter's performances are a masterclass in emotional depth and musical sophistication. His powerful voice and heartfelt original compositions create an intimate connection with audiences, while his interpretations of jazz standards reveal new depths in familiar classics.



Porter's performances showcase his extraordinary repertoire, from soul-stirring originals to beloved standards, all delivered with the warmth and authenticity that have become his hallmarks. Backed by a stellar ensemble, this evening promises to be a celebration of jazz at its finest, presented by an artist at the top of his game.

