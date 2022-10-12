Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

George Street Playhouse Education Department Announces New Industry Pro Series

Oct. 12, 2022  
George Street Playhouse Education Department Announces New Industry Pro Series
George Street Playhouse (GSP)--The Center for Professional Learning & New Works The Education Department at George Street Playhouse introduced a new vision for students, educators, the community, and the industry, with a comprehensive line up of new class offerings and programs.
Earlier this year, George Street welcomed its new Director of Education, Nadiyah S. Dorsey. Since then, she and George Street Artistic Associate Laiona Michelle, along with a deep bench of community thought partners endearingly referred to as the Think Tank, have teamed up to reimagine the Playhouses educational Programs for a new era.
"The Center for Professional Learning and New Works at George Street Playhouse brings the education department into alignment with our Main Stage while intentionally expanding diversity in our creative teams and inviting deeper insight into productions and the industry," says Ms. Dorsey. She adds, "New educational programs demystify the theatre and encourage artistic ways of knowing & learning for all. We are thrilled with our lineup of offerings and can't wait to welcome the community to learn and explore with us!"
The latest Industry Pro Series, launching virtually on October 22, 2022, puts the public in close proximity with the GSP's cadre of talented professionals through a series of intimate listening and learning experiences. The Series kicks off with GSP Artistic Director David Saint expounding on the Art of Directing, where he offers insight into his multi-decade career that includes collaborations with some of the most extraordinary artists of our time, including Uta Hagen, Steven Speilberg, Chita Rivera, Paul Rudd, and many more.
Next is Tony Award-winning producer, talent manager, and lawyer Rashad V. Chambers who offers his insights about Producing on Broadway- What it Takes! Later the series welcomes award-winning writer/actress/director Laiona Michelle (Little Girl Blue, Mandela) as she shares her experience and techniques for creating complex characters and dynamic stories. The Series rounds out with the long-established top casting director, Pat McCorkle, who has developed a vast talent network throughout her career that spans from working stage actors to superstars.
Says David Saint, "It is an exciting time at George Street. With a fantastic season of plays on deck, new student matinee offerings, PEN (Prolifically Engaged Narrators) teaching artist residencies, and a constant menu of opportunities to develop Artistic Ways of Knowing & Learning, this playhouse is cultivating the next generation of American Theatre- voices, makers, players, and supporters with verve."

