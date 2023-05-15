Denver Arts & Venues Announces Summer Denver Public Art Tours; Familiar Favorites Return, New Tours Planned

Denver Arts & Venues has announced its 2023 Denver Public Art summer tours, bringing back favorites and expanding the series to include several new tours.

"We are thrilled to expand our summer tour offerings, with some new tours that highlight historic architecture as well as Denver Public Art, and a new family-friendly tour created in conjunction with curriculum designed by a 40-year veteran in early childhood education to really bring art to life for elementary school aged children," explained Ginger White, Denver Arts & Venues executive director. "Of course, we are also bringing back all of your favorites, like our bicycle tours, lunchtime tours, and tours of Civic Center Park, City Park and the Denver Performing Arts Complex campus."

The season kicks off with six FREE mini-tours coordinated with the first days of Civic Center Eats on May 17 and 18, to give people a sneak peek at what the summer has in store.

Summer Tour Schedule

Denver Public Art Mini-Tours: Civic Center Park - Explore Civic Center Park on your lunch break with a FREE 30-minute mini-tour of art in the park! May 17, 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m., May 18, 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m.

Civic Center Park and Golden Triangle Denver Public Art Tour - Tour participants will visit the historic and contemporary sculptures, fountains, murals and other artwork in Civic Center Park and Golden Triangle on this tour, as well as discuss the design elements of the park. May 22, 6 p.m., July 17, 6 p.m., Aug. 3, 12:30 p.m., Sept. 18, 6 p.m.

City Park Denver Public Art Tour - Tour participants will visit the historic sculptures, fountains and gateways of City Park on this tour, as well as discuss the "City Beautiful" movement and design elements of City Park. Saturday tours are planned to coincide with City Park Farmer's Market: a great way to start or end your tour! May 27, 10:30 a.m., June 18, 10 a.m., July 16, 10 a.m., Aug. 13, 10 a.m., Aug. 19, 11 a.m.

Downtown Denver Public Art Bicycle Tour - This tour's highlights include artwork at Denver Skate Park, Commons Park, the Museum of Contemporary Art and the Colorado Convention Center, plus some additional unique artworks, not known to the general public. May 28, 9:45 a.m., June 8, 3:45 p.m., June 18, 10:45 a.m., June 25, 9:45 a.m., July 6, 3:45 p.m., July 16, 5:45 p.m., July 23, 9:45 p.m., Aug. 6, 10:45 a.m., Aug. 20, 9:45 p.m.

Denver Public Art Cherry Creek Trail Bicycle Tour - On this one-mile bicycle tour between Confluence Park and 6th Avenue, participants will witness the many Denver Public Art and Urban Arts Fund pieces along the Cherry Creek Trail. June 4, 10:45 a.m., June 11, 5:45 p.m., June 25, 10:45 a.m., July 9, 10:45 a.m., July 23, 5:45 p.m., July 30, 10:45 a.m., Aug. 13, 5:45 p.m., Aug. 20, 10:45 a.m., Aug. 27, 5:45 p.m.

City Park Denver Public Art Sunset Tour - Tour participants will visit the historic sculptures, fountains and gateways of City Park on this tour, and the artwork surrounding the Denver Museum of Nature and Science. This tour ends around sunset so people can enjoy the beautiful view at the end of the tour! June 7, 7 p.m.

Downtown Denver Public Art Walking Tour - Join Denver Public Art on a leisurely walk around Downtown Denver and learn about some of Denver's most unique and eccentric public artworks. June 10, 10 a.m., June 21, 5:30 p.m., July 9, 10 a.m., July 19, 5:30 p.m., Aug. 13, 10 a.m., Aug. 16, 5:30 p.m.

14th Street and Denver Performing Arts Complex Campus Public Art Tour - There are so many pieces of public art to enjoy in just two square blocks on and around Curtis Street, the heart of Denver's Theater District. June 12, 6 p.m., Aug. 14, 6 p.m.

Horses! Horses! Horses! - Denver Arts & Venues has designed this tour to give children and their families an opportunity to experience, learn and think about Denver Public Art. The tour showcases three Golden Triangle pieces that prominently feature horses in very different artistic styles, and culminates with educational activities at McNichols Civic Center Building around the artworks. June 17, 10:30 a.m.

"Colorado Panorama" Denver Public Art Tour - This 45-minute lunchtime tour will delve deeper into the artwork and some of the 120 prominent Colorado figures featured in the ceramic tile mural located at Colorado Convention Center. June 20, 12:30 p.m., July 18, 12:30 p.m., Aug. 9, 12:30 p.m., Aug. 29, 12:30 p.m., Sept. 12, 12:30 p.m.

Allen True Denver Public Art and Architecture Bicycle Tour - This tour's highlights include historic murals by Allen Tupper True and some of Denver's most historic architecture spanning from 1892 to 1932. The tour ends at Teller Bar at the Colorado National Bank Building where you have the option to enjoy a cocktail or mocktail with your fellow tour-goers. June 22, 3:45 p.m., July 20, 3:45 p.m., Aug. 3, 3:45 p.m., Aug. 24 3:45 p.m.

Denverites are invited to take advantage of these opportunities to get up close and personal with your Denver Public Art collection and learn the history of the artworks and the Denver Public Art program.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, May 17 at AXS.com (only $5 per person, kids under 10 FREE).

More tours will be announced! Check out the schedule and details at www.DenverPublicArt.org/tours.