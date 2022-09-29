Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Centenary Stage Company's Young Audience Series Presents A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD

Performances run October 14 through 17.

New Jersey News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 29, 2022  

Centenary Stage Company's Young Audience Series Presents A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD

Centenary Stage Company's Young Audience Series returns for the 2022-2023 season with A Year with Frog and Toad October 14 through 17. Performances will take place in the Little Theatre of the Centenary University campus located at 400 Jefferson St. Hackettstown, NJ. Tickets for these performances are $12.50 for adults and $10.00 for students and children under 12. For more information visit centenarystageco.org or call the box office at (908) 979-0900.

A Year with Frog and Toad tells the story of two friends, the cheerful and popular Frog, and the rather grumpy Toad. Waking from hibernation in the Spring, Frog and Toad plant gardens, swim, rake leaves, go sledding and learn life lessons along the way. The two friends celebrate and rejoice in the differences that make them unique and special. Part vaudeville, part make believe, A Year with Frog and Toad tells the story of a friendship that endures throughout the seasons.

The Centenary Stage Company's Young Audience Series (YAS) is part of the professional Centenary Stage Company's mission to serve the region's youth with dynamic performances and workshops throughout the year. Several times a year, the Young Audience Series offers stage adaptations of classic children's literature at the Centenary Little Theater located in the Seay building at 400 Jefferson Street Hackettstown, NJ 07840 on the campus of Centenary University. In addition to "in-house" performances the Young Audience Series offers a selection of productions available for touring.

Tickets for A Year with Frog and Toad are $12.50 for adults and $10.00 for students and children under 12. Performances will take place Friday, October 14 at 8:00 pm; Saturday, October 15 at 8:00 pm; Sunday, October 16 at 2:00 pm; and Monday, October 17 at 7:00 pm. Performances are located at the Little Theatre in the Seay building of the Centenary University campus at 400 Jefferson St. Hackettstown, NJ.

For more information or to reserve tickets, visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900. The Centenary Stage Company box office is open Monday through Friday from 1:00-5:00 pm and two hours prior to performances. The box office is located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ. Centenary Stage Company can also be found across social media platforms; Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and Twitter. Like and follow to receive the latest in CSC news and special offers.

Centenary Stage Company remains committed to the health and safety of our community and adheres to all requirements set forth by the Stage of New Jersey. For more information regarding CSC COVID-19 policies and policy updates, visit centenarystageco.org/faq


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Better Than Ezra Hits The Mayo Performing Arts Center Stage October 27Better Than Ezra Hits The Mayo Performing Arts Center Stage October 27
September 28, 2022

With over three decades of touring to credit, New Orleans Alt-Rock heavyweight Better Than Ezra – named one of Billboard's “Greatest of All Time Alternative Artists” – returns to the road for the Better Than Ezra: Legends of the fall Tour 2022. 
Casting Announced For Premiere Stages' CERTAIN ASPECTS OF CONFLICT IN THE NEGRO FAMILY, October 13-23Casting Announced For Premiere Stages' CERTAIN ASPECTS OF CONFLICT IN THE NEGRO FAMILY, October 13-23
September 28, 2022

Premiere Stages at Kean University will present the premiere production of Certain Aspects of Conflict in the Negro Family by TyLie Shider, the recepient of the 2021/22 Liberty Live Commission, on October 13-23 under the tent at Kean University's Liberty Hall Museum (1003 Morris Avenue, Union, N.J.).
Flutist Marya Martin and Pianist Donna Weng Friedman to Perform the World Premiere of MICROVIDS at Taplin AuditoriumFlutist Marya Martin and Pianist Donna Weng Friedman to Perform the World Premiere of MICROVIDS at Taplin Auditorium
September 28, 2022

On Sunday October 2, 4pm at Taplin Auditorium, acclaimed musicians Marya Martin, flutist and Donna Weng Friedman, pianist, will perform the world premiere of Microvids for flute and piano, by composer Stefania de Kenessey, as part of the Donna Weng Friedman '80 Masterclass Series at Princeton University.
VACNJ IMLS Awards Grant To Visual Arts Center Of New JerseyVACNJ IMLS Awards Grant To Visual Arts Center Of New Jersey
September 28, 2022

The Institute of Museum and Library Sciences (IMLS) recently awarded the Visual Arts Center of New Jersey (VACNJ) a $50,760 Museums for America grant to partner with the Elizabeth Public School system and Cultures and Literacies Through Art for the 21st Century (CALTA21).
Broadway Composer and Lyricist Jason Robert Brown to Perform at Axelrod PAC Next MonthBroadway Composer and Lyricist Jason Robert Brown to Perform at Axelrod PAC Next Month
September 28, 2022

The Axelrod Performing Arts Center presents an afternoon with Broadway composer and lyricist Jason Robert Brown at 3 p.m. Sunday, October 16. The three-time Tony Award-winner is best known for the musicals Parade and The Bridges of Madison County, the latter which had a star-studded run at the Axelrod in Spring 2022. 