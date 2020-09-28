Centenary Stage Company's Fringe Festival Kicks Off With RENT CONTROL

This limited engagement will be presented October 8 through October 11 in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center.

Centenary Stage Company's Fringe Festival kicks off October 8 through October 11 with Rent Control in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center. Winner of the 2016 Fringe Award for Overall Excellence, this wild-but TRUE one-man-play written and performed by Evan Zes, recounts a period in his life as he struggled to survive, live and pursue his acting career in NYC. When Evan falls backwards into one of the few remaining rent-controlled apartments in NYC, he finds a way to make money and pursue his dream, turning the apartment into a lucrative Airbnb scheme - that is until his money-making scheme backfires. Zes portrays nearly 30 characters as they close in on him and threaten to ruin his life in this cautionary tale of greed and redemption. Rent Control features the use of some strong adult language and themes. Audience discretion is advised.

This limited engagement will be presented October 8 through October 11 in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Avenue in Hackettstown, NJ. Performance dates and times are Thursday, October 8 at 7:30 pm; Friday October 9 at 8:00 pm; Saturday, October 10 at 8:00 pm and Sunday, October 11 at 2:00 pm. Tickets range from $22.50 to $27.50 for adults with discounts available for seniors, students, and children under 12. Thursday evening performances are a Buy One Get One Rush Ticket Special when purchased at the CSC box office beginning at 5:30 PM.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979 - 0900. The box office is open Monday through Friday from 1 - 5 PM and two hours prior to all performances. The Centenary Stage Company box office is located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ. Centenary Stage Company can also be found across social media platforms; Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Like and follow to receive the latest in CSC news and special offers.

The 2020-2021 season of performing arts events at the Centenary Stage Company is made possible through the generous support of the Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation, the NJ State Council on the Arts, the Shubert Foundation, the Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation, the Sandra Kupperman Foundation, and CSC corporate sponsors, including Premiere Season Sponsor The House of the Good Shepherd, Silver Sponsors Hackettstown Medical Center Atlantic Health System, Home Instead Senior Care (Washington), and Fulton Bank, and Centenary Stage Company members and supporters.

