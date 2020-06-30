Black Box Studios/PAC Offers Online Theater Workshops This Summer

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Black Box Studios - Northern New Jersey's premiere collaborative performing arts school since 2007 - is the "in house" educational theater company for the new Black Box Performing Arts Center of Englewood, NJ. While their new space remains closed due to the unprecedented health emergency, Black Box has pivoted online this summer and will continue programming virtually until it's safe to meet in person once again: www.blackboxpac.com/classes!

"Based on the incredible success of our Spring semester, which was mainly held on Zoom and culminated in a remarkable End-of-Semester showcase with over 40 students performing for an audience of 100+ on June 17th, we are confident about starting these workshops online and we'll see where it all takes us!", explains Black Box Managing Director Danielle MacMath, who'll serve as the floater for all workshops while co-producing and starring in BB's professional 'Shakespeare In The Park Bergen County 2020' programming this summer.

Other Teaching Artists include professional performers Mike Gardiner, Ilana Schimmel, Cassandra Guglielmo, Broadway veteran Jeff Keller, and BB's Artistic Director Matt Okin.

The following Zoom-based daily morning workshops are now open for registration in the form of 2-week Monday-Friday sessions, each culminating in a Friday, late-morning 'showcase' open to family, friends, and the general public:

Exploring Musical Theater, 9:30-10:30AM

Experiment with songs, monologues, short scenes, and choreography from favorite shows!

Ages 13-19

Introducing Musical Theater, 9:30-10:30AM

Work on songs, short scenes, and dance moves from famous, Disney-type musicals!

Ages 9-14

Drama Workshop, 9:15-10:45AM

Experiment with acting with scenes from cutting-edge works for the stage.

Ages 16 -Adult

Acting Shakespeare, 11:00AM-12:30PM

Work on remarkable monologues, scenes, and more from great works of The Bard.

Ages 14-19

Dramatic Writing Workshop, 11:00AM-12:30PM

Explore outlets and technique for expressing yourself through the writing of plays, screenplays, or teleplays.

Ages 19+ (with some exceptions upon request)

Vocal Workshop, 11:15AM-12:30PM

Improve singing style, technique, and discipline with Broadway Veteran Voice Instructor Jeff Keller

Ages 10-Adult

Dates:

Session I: Monday, July 6 - Friday, July 17

Sesssion II: Monday, July 20 - Friday, July 31

Session III: Monday, August 3 - Friday, August 14

All classes require a min. of 6 participants to run, and some may be combined with others if enrollment dictates. Private sessions at various times of the day are also available by special arrangement with each Teaching Artist.

Pricing (at Black Box, no one has ever been turned away for financial reasons): one daily morning workshop per two week period: $225; two daily morning workshops per two week period: $400.

For further information, contact Black Box Studios/PAC directly at blackboxpac@gmail.com, call (201) 567-6664, visit www.blackboxpac.com/classes, or check them out on FaceBook @bbsnynj and @blackboxpac.

