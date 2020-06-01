American Theater Group Will Hold its First Ever Virtual Gala

Following the cancellation of American Theater Group's annual Gala in April, the professional theater company is thrilled to announce its first-ever virtual gala, which will bring the magic of the theater into fans' homes as they continue to social distance. This two-tiered "event" will be comprised of a week-long online silent auction and the online live-stream premiere of an original presentation,Page to Stage. Page to Stagepulls back the curtain on life in the theater, offering insight into how a production comes to life, from script to opening night, and will include special messages from Tony Award-winners Christine Ebersole and Michele Pawk.

Stay-at-Home Silent Auction

Don't miss out on rare theater memorabilia like signed posters from Dear Evan Hansen and Newsies, unique virtual experiences including a one-on-one zoom session with Blue's Clues star Josh Dela Cruz, and the chance to have an original song written specially for you by the writing team behind Broadway's The Prom, The Wedding Singer, andElf!

When: June 7th-14th

Where: AmericanTheaterGroup.org

Page to Stage Gala Live-Stream Premiere

ATG offers insider access (from the comfort of attendees' homes!) to life in the theater and what it really takes to bring a production to life. Presentation will include performances and artist interviews, as well as messages from Tony-winners Christine Ebersole and Michele Pawk.

When: Sunday, June 14th

7:00-7:45 pm

Where: AmericanTheaterGroup.org

There is no fee to attend the Stay-at-Home Gala. However, as a nonprofit professional theater company, donations of any amount are greatly appreciated and can help ATG continue to bring quality theater to the stage. Donations can be made through ATG's website, AmericanTheaterGroup.org.

