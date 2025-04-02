THE DAWN OF IMPRESSIONISM Comes to The Giant Screen at Jaffrey's Park Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Dawn of Impressionism: Paris, 1874 will come to the Big Screen at Jaffrey's Park Theatre! The Impressionists are the most popular group in art history – millions flock every year to marvel at their masterpieces. But, to begin with, they were scorned, penniless outsiders.

1874 was the year that changed everything; the first Impressionists, “hungry for independence”, broke the mold by holding their own exhibition outside official channels. Impressionism was born and the art world was changed forever.

What led to that first groundbreaking show 150 years ago? Who were the maverick personalities that wielded their brushes in such a radical and provocative way? The spectacular Musée d'Orsay exhibition brings fresh eyes to this extraordinary tale of passion and rebellion. The story is told not by historians and curators but in the words of those who witnessed the dawn of Impressionism: the artists, press and people of Paris, 1874. See the show that changed everything. Exhibitions on Screen The Dawn of Impressionism shows at The Park Theatre on Wednesday, April 9, at 1:30pm.

Made in close collaboration with the Musee d'Orsay and National Gallery of Art, Washington D.C. Directed by Ali Ray – Produced by Phil Grabsky. Carolyn Edwards' Lunch at the Park will begin at the Theatre at 12 noon prior to the screening. You can see the menu and pre-order by going to park lunch.org.

