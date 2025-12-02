Park Theatre Will Present One-Night Staged Reading of DICKENS’ AMERICA This December

🎭 NEW! New Hampshire Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Hampshire & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Park Theatre in Jaffrey, New Hampshire will present a one-night staged reading of Dickens’ America on Saturday, December 13 at 7:30 p.m.

Written by the theatre’s CEO Steve Jackson, the new one-man play adapts Charles Dickens’ 1842 travelogue American Notes for General Circulation and will be performed on the Eppes Stage as part of the New England Dickens Fest.

The staged reading will feature Adam Sowers as Charles Dickens under the direction of Lisa Bostnar. The adaptation traces Dickens’ 1842 visit to the United States, following his travels from Boston through New England and the mid-Atlantic.