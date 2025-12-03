MAN OF LA MANCHA, CHICAGO, YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN, And More Set for New London Barn Playhouse 94th Summer Season

🎭 NEW! New Hampshire Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Hampshire & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The New London Barn Playhouse will present its 94th Summer Season in 2026, offering a wide range of musicals, concerts, and new works. The season continues the theater’s longstanding tradition of showcasing resident artists and welcoming audiences to its historic Main Street venue. Programming will include collaborations, classics, and the return of the NEST developmental initiative.

SEASON LINEUP

MAN OF LA MANCHA: IN CONCERT WITH SYMPHONY NH

The season will open with a concert presentation of MAN OF LA MANCHA, performed with Symphony NH. The collaboration will return to the Barn Playhouse as vocalists and orchestra members bring the score to the stage.

THE 67TH ANNUAL STRAW HAT REVUE

The Straw Hat Revue will introduce the newest class of Barnies as the Acting Intern Company performs a showcase that reflects long-standing Barn Playhouse traditions and ensemble spirit.

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET

The Barn Playhouse will present MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET, marking the first time the musical will appear at the venue. The production will revisit the famed 1956 session at Sun Records featuring Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis, Johnny Cash, and Carl Perkins.

CHICAGO

The summer will continue with CHICAGO, bringing the musical’s signature style and staging to the Barn Playhouse.

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

The theater will present YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN, based on the Mel Brooks comedy, in a production centered on comedic storytelling and character work.

ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE

The season will feature ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE, showcasing the music of Jimmy Buffett in a story set against island backdrops.

Ken Ludwig’S BASKERVILLE

The Barn Playhouse will stage Ken Ludwig’S BASKERVILLE, a fast-paced theatrical adaptation featuring Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson in a comedic mystery.

NEST: NEW WORKS AT THE BARN PLAYHOUSE

The NEST initiative will return with a new developmental production, with the title to be announced. The program will continue the theater’s commitment to supporting emerging work and artistic development.

MONDAY NIGHT CONCERT SERIES

The Barn Playhouse will present a series of one-night-only concerts as part of its Monday Night programming. The lineup will include Shades of Bublé: A Three Man Tribute to Michael Bublé; The Music of John Denver and Friends, hosted by Jack Gerhard and Pals; Once a Barnie, Always a Barnie, the annual celebration of the Acting Intern Company; and CeCe Teneal’s Divas of Soul. The series will offer a range of musical styles, ensemble performances, and returning Barn Playhouse artists.

Each summer, the Barn Playhouse brings more than 290 attendees to Main Street each night, supporting local restaurants, shops, and businesses. For nearly 100 years, the organization has contributed to economic activity in the region while providing opportunities for artists and audiences.

“Our 94th season celebrates everything that makes the Barn Playhouse extraordinary—beloved classics, vibrant new voices, bold collaborations, and the joy of gathering on the porch each summer. I cannot wait to share these stories with our community,” Executive Artistic Director Keith Coughlin said. “The Barn Playhouse continues to be a place where creativity thrives and where Main Street comes alive.”

“This season captures the spirit of the Barn Playhouse at its best: adventurous, heartfelt, community-driven, and full of unforgettable experiences,” Managing Director Elliott Cunningham said.