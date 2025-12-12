Author Rachel Hawkins to Visit The Music Hall Lounge With New Book THE STORM

🎭 NEW! New Hampshire Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Hampshire & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

On Thursday, January 15 at 7pm, New York Times bestselling author Rachel Hawkins will visit The Music Hall Lounge with her new book, THE STORM. This thrilling new gothic suspense is about a Gulf Coast beach motel that has survived a century of hurricanes–and has also been the site of multiple mysterious deaths.

The 7pm event includes a conversation with fellow author Meg Mitchell Moore, and is followed by an audience Q&A and a post-show meet-and-greet. It will be held at The Music Hall Lounge at 131 Congress St., Portsmouth, New Hampshire.



ABOUT THE BOOK:

St. Medard’s Bay, Alabama is famous for three things: the deadly hurricanes that regularly sweep into town, the Rosalie Inn, a century-old hotel that’s survived every one of those storms, and Lo Bailey, the local girl infamously accused of the murder of her lover, political scion Landon Fitzroy, during Hurricane Marie in 1984.



When Geneva Corliss, the current owner of the Rosalie Inn, hears a writer is coming to town to research the crime that put St. Medard’s Bay on the map, she’s less interested in solving a whodunnit than in how a successful true crime book might help the struggling inn’s bottom line. But to her surprise, August Fletcher doesn’t come to St. Medard’s Bay alone. With him is none other than Lo Bailey herself. Lo says she’s returned to her hometown to clear her name once and for all, but the closer Geneva gets to both Lo and August, the more she wonders if Lo is actually back to settle old scores.



As the summer heats up and another monster storm begins twisting its way towards St. Medard’s Bay, Geneva learns that some people can be just as destructive—and as deadly—as any hurricane, and that the truth of what happened to Landon Fitzroy may not be the only secret Lo is keeping…



ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Rachel Hawkins is The New York Times bestselling author of The Wife Upstairs, Reckless Girls, The Villa, and The Heiress, as well as multiple books for young readers. Her work has been translated into over a dozen languages. She studied gender and sexuality in Victorian literature at Auburn University and currently lives in Alabama.

ABOUT THE MODERATOR:

Meg Mitchell Moore is the national bestselling author of nine novels. She worked for several years as a journalist before turning to fiction. Her most recent book, Mansion Beach, was called a "satisfying treat” by the New York Times. She lives in Newburyport, Mass., with her family, daughters, and two golden retrievers.

New Hampshire Awards - Live Stats Best Musical - Top 3 1. SOMETHING ROTTEN! (The Barnstormers Theatre) 9.8% of votes 2. THE PRODUCERS (The Rochester Opera House) 9.2% of votes 3. THE WIZARD OF OZ (Rochester Opera House) 7.3% of votes Vote Now!