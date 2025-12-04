MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET Play Reading To Be Presented By New Hampshire Theatre Project

🎭 NEW! New Hampshire Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Hampshire & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

New Hampshire Theatre Project will continue its new Play Readings for Grown-ups series with Miracle on 34th Street, based on the novel by Valentine Davies. The readings will take place on Saturday, December 13 at 4 p.m. and Sunday, December 14 at 2:30 p.m., with tickets priced at $15. Each performance will be followed by a brief audience talkback.

The reading will feature the original Lux Radio Theatre adaptation from 1947, famously presented live with members of the film’s cast. NHTP performers will read the script with sound effects, period advertisements, and actors taking on multiple roles. The production is directed by Genevieve Aichele, with Bill Humphreys as consulting director, and includes Blair Hundertmark, Todd Hunter, Peter Josephson, David Kaye, Kolby Hume, Kathleen Somssich, and Colleen Spear. Jess Gero serves as technical director.

Director Genevieve Aichele said, “When I was a little girl, a trip into New York City at Christmastime was the highlight of the season so this particular story is close to my heart. It's often forgotten amidst the more popular traditional holiday offerings. But as the Yuletide season gets more and more chaotic and over-commercialized, Miracle on 34th Street quietly reminds us that — to quote the Santa Cruz Sentinel — love and decency and generosity of spirit are their own rewards.”

TICKETING INFORMATION

Tickets are $15 and available through New Hampshire Theatre Project.

The Play Readings for Grown-ups Series is sponsored by Kennebunk Savings Bank and Kathleen Somssich.