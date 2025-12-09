DICKENS' AMERICA Comes to the Park Theatre

🎭 NEW! New Hampshire Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Hampshire & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Park Theatre will present a special one-night staged reading of the new play Dickens’ America, featuring celebrated actor Adam Sowers in the role of Charles Dickens himself. The performance is scheduled for Saturday, December 13, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. at The Park Theatre, 19 Main Street, Jaffrey, New Hampshire. Tickets are $25. The play is part of Dickens Fest, sponsored by Viking Voyages.

In Dickens’ America, Adam Sowers embodies the legendary Victorian author as he tours New England and the Northeast in 1842, delivering insights (town-by-town) about a very young America that shines but also reveals harrowing conditions of the poor, child factory workers, and enslaved people. The play was adapted from Dickens’ book, American Notes for General Circulation, by The Park’s CEO, Steve Jackson. Stage/TV/film actor Lisa Bostnar directs it.

Known for his commanding stage presence, sharp comic timing, and deep emotional range, Sowers is uniquely suited to capture both the wit and moral fire of Charles Dickens.

A veteran of Off-Broadway and regional performer, Sowers has earned acclaim in roles ranging from the farcical (The 39 Steps, The Producers) to the dramatic (The Crucible, Mass Appeal). He enjoys a long and celebrated relationship with New Hampshire’s own Peterborough Players, where audiences recently saw him as Tommy in Grand Horizons and in past productions including Scapino!, The Admirable Crichton, and Measure for Measure. In addition to his acting, Sowers is an accomplished lighting designer and served eight seasons as Master Electrician for the Peterborough Players, designing lights for shows such as Fully Committed, Rose, and The Dork Knight.

“Adam Sowers is one of the most versatile theatre artists working in New England today,” said Steve Jackson, CEO & Managing Director of The Park Theatre. “To have him step into the shoes of Charles Dickens on our stage is a genuine treat for our community and an exciting preview of this new play I developed.”

