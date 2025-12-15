Latest Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld New Hampshire Awards; SOMETHING ROTTEN! Leads Best Musical!

Get all the top news & discounts for New Hampshire & beyond.
The Latest standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld New Hampshire Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld New Hampshire Standings
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Sara Coombs
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- The Barnstormers Theatre
12%
Isabelle Frechette
- THE WIZARD OF OZ YOUTH EDIITON
- Arts In Motion Theatre Company
11%
Brad Reinking
- THE PRODUCERS
- The Rochester Opera House
10%
Alyssa Dumas
- RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA
- Seacoast Repertory Theatre
6%
Katy Gore
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Ovation Theater Company
6%
Mary Beth Marino
- FREAKY FRIDAY
- Prescott Park Arts Festival
6%
Lily Bryan
- JUNIE B JONES
- Arts In Motion Theatre Company
5%
Shaina Schwartz
- WILD PARTY
- Seacoast repertory theatre
5%
Shaina Schwartz, Wendy O'Byrne
- CATS
- Seacoast Repertory Theatre
4%
Brad Reinking
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Rochester Opera House
4%
Melissa Hanley
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Rochester Opera House
4%
Jen Sterns
- THE WILD PARTY
- Cue Zero Theatre
4%
Aubrey McGinness
- AVENUE Q
- Actorsingers
3%
Alexandra Mullaney
- LIZZIE
- Seacoast Repertory Theatre
3%
David Grindrod
- THE PRODUCERS
- Weathervane Theatre
3%
Carl Rajotte
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Palace Theatre
3%
Ashley McManus
- JAGGED LITTLE PILL
- Weathervane Theatre
3%
Marisa Kirby
- GREASE
- Weathervane Theatre
2%
Brad Reinking
- A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Rochester Opera House
2%
Brianna Thornton
- ANASTASIA
- Actorsingers
2%
Sebastian Goldberg
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Palace Theatre
2%
Brittney-lynne Harding
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Actorsingers
2%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Aimee Frechette
- THE WIZARD OF OZ YOUTH EDIITON
- Arts In Motion Theatre Company
12%
Lisa Gibson
- THE PRODUCERS
- Rochester Opera House
9%
Elizabeth Krah
- LIZZIE
- Seacoast Repertory Theatre
8%
Karenelise Danne Metz
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Ovation Theater Company
8%
Alison Pugh
- FRONT ROW TO MURDER
- The Barnstormers Theatre
7%
Victoria Carot
- FREAKY FRIDAY
- Prescott Park Arts Festival
6%
Alison Pugh
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- The Barnstormers Theatre
6%
Lisa Gibson
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Rochester Opera House
5%
Andrew Fournier
- JUNIE B JONES
- Arts In Motion Theatre Company
5%
Allison Szklarz
- AVENUE Q
- Actorsingers
4%
Chelsie Cartledge Rose
- THE MOUSETRAP/SPELLING BEE
- The Barnstormers Theatre
4%
Rien Schlecht
- THE TEMPEST
- Weathervane Theatre
4%
Emma McDonald
- THE WILD PARTY
- Cue Zero Theatre
3%
Carol Gorelick, Sara Landry, Amy DeRoche, Raelene Liljiberg, Sopheavy Miller, Allison Szklarz, Eliza Baxter
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Actorsingers
3%
Rien Schlecht
- THE PRODUCERS
- Weathervane Theatre
3%
Victoria Carot
- AS SMALL AS STARS
- The Players’ Ring
2%
Chelsie Cartledge-Rose
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- The Barnstormers Theatre
2%
Becca Scheetz and Sara Landry
- ANASTASIA
- Actorsingers
2%
Rien Schlecht
- ANNIE
- Rochester Opera House
2%
Kat Shepard
- BAREFOOT IN THE PARK
- The Barnstormers Theatre
2%
Jennifer Fichera
- SEUSSICAL
- Friends of the Amato center
2%
Jessica Moryl
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Palace Theatre
2%
Kaz McGraw
- TIME OF DEATH
- Cue Zero Theatre
1%Best Dance Production CATS
- Seacoast Repertory Theatre
26%SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- The Barnstormers Theatre
22%JUNIE B JONES
- Arts In Motion Theatre Company
14%THE WIZARD OF OZ YOUTH EDIITON
- Arts In Motion Theatre Company
14%LEGALLY BLONDE
- Actorsingers
9%BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Actorsingers
8%ANASTASIA
- Actorsingers
7%Best Direction Of A Musical
Andrew Fournier
- JUNIE B JONES
- Arts In Motion Theatre Company
10%
Jennifer Jenry Towle
- THE PRODUCERS
- Rochester Opera House
9%
Jordan Ahnquist
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- The Barnstormers Theatre
9%
Alexandra Mullaney
- LIZZIE
- Seacoast Repertory Theatre
7%
Meg Gore
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Ovation Theater Company
7%
Tom Alsip
- FREAKY FRIDAY
- Prescott Park Arts Festival
6%
Alyssa Dumas
- SISTER ACT
- Seacoast Repertory Theatre
5%
Hannah Jo Weisberg
- THE WIZARD OF OZ YOUTH EDIITON
- Arts In Motion Theatre Company
5%
Jennifer Jenry Towle
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Rochester Opera House
5%
Clayton Phillips
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- The Barnstormers Theatre
5%
Christie Conticchio
- AVENUE Q
- Actorsingers
4%
David Grindrod
- THE PRODUCERS
- Weathervane Theatre
4%
Ethan Paulini
- WAITRESS
- Weathervane Theatre
4%
Alexandra Mullaney
- RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA
- Seacoast Repertory Theatre
3%
Dan Pelletier
- [TITLE OF SHOW]
- Cue Zero Theatre
3%
Jackie Foss and Donna Story
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Break A Leg Legally Players
2%
Jen Sterns
- THE WILD PARTY
- Cue Zero Theatre
2%
Sara Landry
- ANASTASIA
- Actorsingers
2%
Carl Rajotte
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Palace Theatre
2%
Jennifer Jenry Towle
- A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Rochester Opera House
2%
Heidi Krantz
- AMELIE
- Cue Zero Theatre
2%
Tim Stanley
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Actorsingers
2%
Jennifer Stearns
- THE WOLD PARTY
- Cue Zero Theatre
0%Best Direction Of A Play
Blair Hundertmark
- FRONT ROW TO MURDER
- The Barnstormers Theatre
12%
Tobin Moss
- FRANKENSTEIN
- Seacoast Repertory Theatre
11%
Tim Hackney
- MACBETH
- Seacoast Repertory Theatre
9%
Glenn Paranal-Noble
- THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE
- Arts In Motion Theatre Company
8%
Gerard Foss
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Break A Leg Legally Players
7%
Dori Robinson
- THE MOUSETRAP
- The Barnstormers Theatre
6%
Kelli Leigh-Ann Connors
- AS SMALL AS STARS
- The Players’ Ring
6%
Crystal Welch
- TIME OF DEATH
- Cue Zero Theatre
6%
Benita de Wit
- THE SHARK IS BROKEN
- Weathervane Theatre
6%
Jack Neary
- THE FALL OF THE HOUSE OF USHER
- The Players' Ring
4%
Bretton Reis
- WAITING FOR GODOT
- Player’s Ring theatre
4%
Wanda Strukus
- A CHILD'S CHRISTMAS IN WALES
- Garrison Players Arts Center
4%
Jorge Donoso
- THE TEMPEST
- Weathervane Theatre
4%
Ilyse Robbins
- BAREFOOT IN THE PARK
- The Barnstormers Theatre
4%
Elaine St. Jean
- THE GHOST TRAIN
- Garrison Players Arts Center
3%
Jay MacDougall
- THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
- Garrison Players Arts Center
3%
Jim Mastro
- IT RUNS IN THE FAMILY
- Garrison Players Arts Center
2%
Robert Hupp
- ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS
- Weathervane Theatre
1%Best Ensemble SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- The Barnstormers Theatre
10%THE PRODUCERS
- The Rochester Opera House
10%JUNIE B JONES
- Arts In Motion Theatre Company
8%THE WIZARD OF OZ YOUTH EDIITON
- Arts In Motion Theatre Company
7%WILD PARTY
- Seacoast repertory theatre
6%FREAKY FRIDAY
- Prescott Park Arts Festival
6%THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Ovation Theater Company
6%THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- The Barnstormers Theatre
5%THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Rochester Opera House
5%THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Break A Leg Legally Players
5%SHREK
- Seacoast Repertory Theatre
4%THE WILD PARTY
- Cue Zero Theatre
3%AVENUE Q
- Actorsingers
2%CATS
- Seacoast Repertory Theatre
2%SISTER ACT
- Seacoast Repertory Theatre
2%THE FALL OF THE HOUSE OF USHER
- The Players' Ring
2%A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Rochester Opera House
2%AMELIE
- Cue Zero Theatre
2%SHREK
- Windham Actors Guild
2%ANNIE
- Rochester Opera House
2%JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Palace Theatre
1%ANASTASIA
- Actorsingers
1%THE GHOST TRAIN
- Garrison Players Arts Center
1%A CHILD'S CHRISTMAS IN WALES
- Garrison Players Art Center
1%BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Actorsingers
1%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Bretton Reis
- THE PRODUCERS
- The Rochester Opera House
12%
Becca Beaulieu
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Ovation Theater Company
9%
Becca Beaulieu
- FREAKY FRIDAY
- Prescott Park Arts Festival
7%
Travis McHale
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- The Barnstormers Theatre
7%
Katie Nippins/Kodi Barrows
- JUNIE B JONES
- Arts In Motion Theatre Company
6%
Karen Perlow
- FRONT ROW TO MURDER
- The Barnstormers Theatre
6%
Christian Arnold
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- Seacoast Repertory Theatre
6%
Jeremy Baldauf
- THE TEMPEST
- Weathervane Theatre
5%
Matt Cost
- WILD PARTY
- Seacoast repertory theatre
4%
Karen Perlow
- THE MOUSETRAP
- The Barnstormers Theatre
4%
Carl Rajotte
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Palace Theatre
4%
Rachel Neubauer
- SISTER ACT
- Seacoast Repertory Theatre
3%
Stan Zabecki
- A CHILD'S CHRISTMAS IN WALES
- Garrison Players Art Center
3%
Dan Pelletier
- [TITLE OF SHOW]
- Cue Zero Theatre
3%
Kevin Dunn
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- The Barnstormers Theatre
3%
Ben Bagley
- AS SMALL AS STARS
- The Players’ Ring
3%
Joshua Benham
- THE WILD PARTY
- Cue Zero Theatre
3%
Craig Brennan, Josh Benham
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Actorsingers
3%
Joshua Benham
- AVENUE Q
- Actorsingers
2%
Rachel Neubauer
- LIZZIE
- Seacoast Repertory Theatre
2%
Joshua Benham
- AMELIE
- Cue Zero Theatre
2%
Joshua Benham
- ANASTASIA
- Actorsingers
1%
Bretton Reis
- WAITING FOR GODOT
- Player’s Ring Theatre
1%
Time of Death
- JOSHUA BENHAM
- Cue Zero Theatre
1%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Samuel Tolley
- THE PRODUCERS
- The Rochester Opera House
12%
Michael Ursua
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- THE BARNSTORMERS THEATRE
12%
Andrew Strout
- WILD PARTY
- Seacoast Repertory Theatre
7%
Jennifer Bradeen
- JUNIE B JONES
- Arts In Motion Theatre Company
7%
Breanne Battey
- FREAKY FRIDAY
- Prescott Park Arts Festival
6%
Andrew Morrissey
- THE PRODUCERS
- Weathervane Theatre
6%
Jennifer Bradeen
- THE WIZARD OF OZ YOUTH EDIITON
- Arts In Motion Theatre Company
5%
Amanda Morgan
- THE WILD PARTY
- Cue Zero Theatre
5%
Michael Ursua
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- The Barnstormers Theatre
5%
Samuel Tolley
- A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Rochester Opera House
5%
Jeffrey Velez
- [TITLE OF SHOW]
- Cue Zero Theatre
4%
Andrew Strout
- SHREK
- Seacoast Repertory Theatre
4%
Bronwen Chan
- GREASE
- Weathervane Theatre
4%
Andrew Strout
- LIZZIE
- Seacoast Repertory Theatre
3%
Jonathan Plouffe
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Actorsingers
3%
Ben Petri
- ANASTASIA
- Actorsingers
3%
Christie Conticchio
- AMELIE
- Cue Zero Theatre
3%
Ira Kramer
- ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS
- Weathervane Theatre
3%
Lauren Busa Walters
- AVENUE Q
- Actorsingers
3%Best Musical SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- The Barnstormers Theatre
10%THE PRODUCERS
- The Rochester Opera House
9%THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Rochester Opera House
7%JUNIE B JONES
- Arts In Motion Theatre Company
7%THE WIZARD OF OZ YOUTH EDIITON
- Arts In Motion Theatre Company
6%WILD PARTY
- Seacoast repertory theatre
6%THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Ovation Theater Company
6%FREAKY FRIDAY
- Prescott Park Arts Festival
5%SHREK
- Seacoast Repertory Theatre
5%WAITRESS
- Weathervane Theatre
5%THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- The Barnstormers Theatre
5%AVENUE Q
- Actorsingers
3%THE WILD PARTY
- Cue Zero Theatre
3%CATS
- Seacoast Repertory Theatre
2%THE PRODUCERS
- Weathervane Theatre
2%SISTER ACT
- Seacoast Repertory Theatre
2%ANNIE
- Rochester Opera House
2%AMELIE
- Cue Zero Theatre
2%JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Palace Theatre
2%A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Rochester Opera House
2%ANASTASIA
- Actorsingers
2%[TITLE OF SHOW]
- Cue Zero Theatre
1%MATILDA
- The Winnipesauskee Playhouse
1%BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Actorsingers
1%SHREK
- Windham Actors Guild
1%Best New Play Or Musical FRONT ROW TO MURDER
- The Barnstormers Theatre
34%AS SMALL AS STARS
- The Players’ Ring
15%A CHILD'S CHRISTMAS IN WALES
- Garrison Players Art Center
14%THE GHOST TRAIN
- Garrison players
13%TIME OF DEATH
- Cue Zero Theatre
11%ALONE
- Player's Ring
8%THR33
- Player's Ring
6%Best Performer In A Musical
Jacob Erdody
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- The Barnstormers Theatre
10%
Isabelle Frechette
- JUNIE B JONES
- Arts In Motion Theatre Company
7%
Bill Hartery
- THE PRODUCERS
- The Rochester Opera House
5%
Alyssa Dumas
- WILD PARTY
- Seacoast Repertory Theatre
5%
Caitlyn Kuhn
- FREAKY FRIDAY
- Prescott Park Arts Festival
5%
Mara Stein
- ANASTASIA
- Windham Actors Guild
4%
Molly Scott
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Rochester Opera House
4%
Marcus C. A. Provost
- THE PRODUCERS
- Rochester Opera House
4%
Phil Sloves
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- The Barnstormers Theatre
4%
Adaleigh Voelbell
- THE WIZARD OF OZ YOUTH EDIITON
- Arts In Motion Theatre Company
4%
Eric Berthiaume
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Ovation Theater Company
3%
Alexandra Mullaney
- SISTER ACT
- Seacoast Repertory Theatre
3%
Ryan Halsaver
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- The Barnstormers Theatre
3%
Alexander Lottmann
- JUNIE B JONES
- Arts In Motion Theatre Company
3%
Julia Bogdanoff
- WAITRESS
- Weathervane Theatre
3%
Zoë Vitalich
- AVENUE Q
- Actorsingers
2%
Cameron Clements
- THE PRODUCERS
- Rochester Opera House
2%
Cheslee Duke
- FREAKY FRIDAY
- Prescott Park Arts Festival
2%
Adam Mungia
- ANASTASIA
- Actorsingers
2%
Ellie Duval
- THE WIZARD OF OZ YOUTH EDIITON
- Arts In Motion Theatre Company
2%
Ethan Paulini
- THE PRODUCERS
- Weathervane Theatre
2%
Charlotte Van Ledtje
- ANNIE
- Rochester Opera House
1%
Debrah Hernandez
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Ovation Theater Company
1%
Danielle Pelletier
- AMELIE
- Cue Zero Theatre
1%
Liam Henry Ellis
- SHREK
- Seacoast Repertory Theatre
1%Best Performer In A Play
Sam Robert Rogers
- FRANKENSTEIN
- Seacoast Repertory Theatre
10%
Heather Conti-Clark
- FRANKENSTEIN
- Seacoast Repertory Theatre
9%
Becca Ayers
- DIRTY BLONDE
- Weathervane Theatre
9%
Madeleine Maby
- FRONT ROW TO MURDER
- The Barnstormers Theatre
8%
Grayson Smith
- THE LEGNED OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE
- Arts In Motion Theatre Company
7%
Jo Brook
- THE MOUSETRAP
- The Barnstormers Theatre
6%
Jeremy Ford
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Break A Leg Legally Players
4%
Michael Mahoney
- THE MOUSETRAP
- The Barnstormers Theatre
3%
Thomas Carnes
- THE FALL OF THE HOUSE OF USHER
- The Players' Ring
3%
Eddie McGee
- IT RUNS IN THE FAMILY
- Garrison Players Arts Center
3%
Michael Towle
- WAITING FOR GODOT
- Player’s Ring Theatre
3%
Cass Durand
- TIME OF DEATH
- Cue Zero Theatre
3%
Ivy Ho
- TIME OF DEATH
- Cue Zero Theatre
3%
Kaylee MacDougall
- THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
- Garrison Players Arts Center
3%
Mackenzie Hester
- THE LEGNED OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE
- Arts In Motion Theatre Company
3%
Frank Thompson
- THE LEGNED OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE
- Arts In Motion Theatre Company
3%
Annie Kollmorgen
- NORAH
- Cue Zero Theatre
3%
Katie Gall
- AS SMALL AS STARS
- The Players’ Ring
2%
Ethan Paulini
- ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS
- Weathervane Theatre
2%
TJ Bartlet
- THE LEGNED OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE
- Arts In Motion Theatre Company
2%
Brian Miskinis
- THE GHOST TRAIN
- Garrison Players Arts Center
2%
Mike Doyle
- A CHILD'S CHRISTMAS IN WALES
- Garrison Players Arts Center
2%
Jocelyn Duford
- THE FALL OF THE HOUSE OF USHER
- The Players' Ring
2%
Phil Lakaszcyck
- DRACULA
- Break A Leg Legally Players
1%
John Budzyna
- THE FALL OF THE HOUSE OF USHER
- The Players' Ring
1%Best Play FRANKENSTEIN
- Seacoast Repertory Theatre
13%FRONT ROW TO MURDER
- The Barnstormers Theatre
10%THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE
- Arts In Motion Theatre Company
9%THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Break A Leg Legally Players
8%THE FALL OF THE HOUSE OF USHER
- The Players' Ring
8%WAITING FOR GODOT
- Player’s Ring Theatre
7%THE TEMPEST
- Weathervane Theatre
6%THE MOUSETRAP
- The Barnstormers Theatre
6%BAREFOOT IN THE PARK
- The Barnstormers Theatre
4%TIME OF DEATH
- Cue Zero Theatre
4%A CHILD'S CHRISTMAS IN WALES
- Garrison Players Arts Center
4%DIRTY BLONDE
- Weathervane Theatre
3%THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
- Garrison Players Arts Center
3%AS SMALL AS STARS
- The Players’ Ring
3%ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS
- Weathervane Theatre
2%THE SHARK IS BROKEN
- Weathervane Theatre
2%IT RUNS IN THE FAMILY
- Garrison Players Arts Center
2%THE GHOST TRAIN
- Garrison Players Arts Center
2%THE FALL OF THE HOUSE OF USHER
- Players' Ring Theatre
2%A BRONX TALE
- Nashua Performing Arts Center
2%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Justin Lahue
- WILD PARTY
- Seacoast Repertory Theatre
11%
Travis McHale
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- The Barnstormers Theatre
9%
Rachel Rose Roberts
- FRONT ROW TO MURDER
- The Barnstormers Theatre
9%
Ash Kelley
- THE WILD PARTY
- Cue Zero Theatre
7%
James Rotondo
- FREAKY FRIDAY
- Prescott Park Arts Festival
7%
Richie Ouellette
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- The Barnstormers Theatre
6%
Gerard Foss and Dan Demers
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Break A Leg Legally Players
6%
Rien Schlecht
- THE TEMPEST
- Weathervane Theatre
6%
Dane Leeman
- AS SMALL AS STARS
- The Players’ Ring
6%
Brian Miskinis
- THE GHOST TRAIN
- Garrison Players Arts Center
5%
Dave Walters
- SISTER ACT
- Seacoast Repertory Theatre
5%
Jason Luck
- THE SHARK IS BROKEN
- Weathervane Theatre
5%
Trystan Stoffel
- AVENUE Q
- Actorsingers
4%
Dennis Schneider, John McAllister, Don Smith-Weiss
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Actorsingers
4%
Kirk Trach
- THE FALL OF THE HOUSE OF USHER
- Players' Ring Theatre
3%
Sara Landry and Austin Dionne
- ANASTASIA
- Actorsingers
3%
Justin Lahue
- WAITING FOR GODOT
- Player’s Ring Theatre
2%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Elizabeth Calandra
- FREAKY FRIDAY
- Prescott Park Arts Festival
13%
Zoey M. Gromadzyn
- FRONT ROW TO MURDER
- The Barnstormers Theatre
13%
Kimberly O’Loughlin
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- The Barnstormers Theatre
10%
Andrew Cameron
- SISTER ACT
- Seacoast Repertory Theatre
9%
Michael D. O’Keefe, Michael C. O’Keefe
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Actorsingers
8%
Andrew Cameron
- LIZZIE
- Seacoast Repertory Theatre
7%
Kimberly O’Loughlin
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- The Barnstormers Theatre
7%
Andrew Cameron
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- Seacoast Repertory Theatre
7%
Ben Bagley
- WAITING FOR GODOT
- Player’s Ring Theatre
7%
Connor Von Rentzell
- THE TEMPEST
- Weathervane Theatre
6%
Kimberly O’Loughlin
- THE MOUSETRAP
- The Barnstormers Theatre
5%
Alexander Pikiben
- THE SHARK IS BROKEN
- Weathervane Theatre
5%
Eric Charest
- ANASTASIA
- Actorsingers
4%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Alexandra Mullaney
- WILD PARTY
- Seacoast Repertory Theatre
8%
Mary McNulty
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- The Barnstormers Theatre
7%
Bob Marcus
- THE PRODUCERS
- Rochester Opera House
7%
Ava Frechette
- JUNIE B JONES
- Arts In Motion Theatre Company
6%
Sarah Joy Kane
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Rochester Opera House
4%
Chloe Lane
- THE WIZARD OF OZ YOUTH EDIITON
- Arts In Motion Theatre Company
4%
Ben Hanley
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Rochester Opera House
4%
William Caswell
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Ovation Theater Company
3%
Alex LeBlanc
- THE PRODUCERS
- Rochester Opera House
3%
Tia Marie Apicella
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- Seacoast Repertory Theatre
3%
Kevin Lundy
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Ovation Theater Company
3%
B.C. Williams
- AVENUE Q
- Actorsingers
3%
Seth Tucker
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- The Barnstormers Theatre
2%
Noah Poirer
- JUNIE B JONES
- Arts In Motion Theatre Company
2%
Cam Clements
- THE PRODUCERS
- The Rochester Opera House
2%
Jeffrey Velez
- [TITLE OF SHOW]
- Cue Zero Theatre
2%
Scott Cote
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- The Barnstormers Theatre
2%
Tiffany Chalothorn
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- The Barnstormers Theatre
2%
August Quini
- JAGGED LITTLE PILL
- Weathervane Theatre
2%
Megan Onello
- FREAKY FRIDAY
- Prescott Park Arts Festival
2%
Gabriel J. Hill
- FREAKY FRIDAY
- Prescott Park Arts Festival
2%
Hazel Bradeen
- THE WIZARD OF OZ YOUTH EDIITON
- Arts In Motion Theatre Company
2%
Robert H. Fowler
- THE PRODUCERS
- Weathervane Theatre
2%
Marisa Kirby
- THE PRODUCERS
- Weathervane Theatre
1%
Justin Demers
- FREAKY FRIDAY
- Prescott Park Arts Festival
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Jennifer Towle
- ANNIE
- Rochester Opera House
13%
Dale Place
- FRINT ROW TO MURDER
- The Barnstormers Theatre
11%
Benjamin Crimmins
- FRANKENSTEIN
- Seacoast Repertory Theatre
8%
Matty Balkum
- THE MOUSETRAP
- The Barnstormers Theatre
8%
Vero Villalobos
- THE TEMPEST
- Weathervane Theatre
6%
Sammi Soprano
- THE FALL OF THE HOUSE OF USHER
- The Players' Ring
5%
Kate Gilbert
- THE FALL OF THE HOUSE OF USHER
- Players' Ring Theatre
3%
Anna Tolley
- AS SMALL AS STARS
- The Players’ Ring
3%
Jason Smith
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Break A Leg Legally
3%
Robert H. Fowler
- DIRTY BLONDE
- Weathervane Theatre
3%
Lew Whitener
- ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS
- Weathervane Theatre
3%
Molly Grace Hayden
- THE GHOST TRAIN
- Garrison players
3%
Callum Belfiore
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Break A Leg Legally Players
3%
Alex Brown
- AS SMALL AS STARS
- The Players’ Ring
3%
Mike Lyons
- THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
- Garrison Players Arts Center
3%
Dan Pelletier
- TIME OF DEATH
- Cue Zero Theatre
2%
Isabella Edwards
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Break A Leg Legally
2%
Ed Simeone
- THE FALL OF THE HOUSE OF USHER
- The Players' Ring
2%
Annie Kollmorgen
- TIME OF DEATH
- Cue Zero Theatre
2%
Patrick Helm
- A CHILD'S CHRISTMAS IN WALES
- Garrison Players Arts Center
2%
Caitlyn Houde
- IT RUNS IN THE FAMILY
- Garrison Players Arts Center
2%
Jimmy Stewart
- WAITING FOR GODOT
- Player’s Ring Theatre
2%
Ethan Davenport
- ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS
- Weathervane Theatre
2%
Ralph Wark
- THE GHOST TRAIN
- Garrison Players Arts Center
2%
Brian Dembkowski
- TIME OF DEATH
- Cue Zero Theatre
1%Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production SHREK
- Seacoast Repertory Theatre
21%THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Rochester Opera House
20%JUNIE B JONES
- Arts In Motion Theatre Company
15%THE WIZARD OF OZ YOUTH EDIITON
- Arts In Motion Theatre Company
11%A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD
- Winnipesaukee Playhouse
10%ANASTASIA
- Actorsingers
9%BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Actorsingers
7%SEUSSICAL
- Friends of the Amato
6%Favorite Local Theatre
The Barnstormers Theatre
15%
Seacoast Repertory Theatre
13%
Arts In Motion Theatre Company
12%
The Rochester Opera House
12%
Weathervane Theatre
8%
Prescott Park Arts Festival
6%
Actorsingers
5%
Ovation Theater Company
4%
The Palace Theatre
4%
Rochester Opera House
4%
Cue Zero Theatre
3%
Garrison Players Arts Center
3%
The Players' Ring
2%
The Strand Dover
2%
Break A Leg Legally
1%
Winnipesaukee Playhouse
1%
New Hampshire Theatre Project
1%
The Winnipesauskee Playhouse
1%
RGC theatre comapny
1%
Manchester community theatre players
1%
Friends of the Amato
1%
Player’s Ring Theatre
1%
Player's Ring
1%