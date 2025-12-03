CHICAGO and More Set for New London Barn Playhouse 94th Summer Season

The season will feature Young Frankenstein, Man of La Mancha: In Concert with Symphony NH and more.
The New London Barn Playhouse has revealed its 94th Summer Season. The 2026 season brings a mix of classics, premieres, and bold new works - welcoming thousands of patrons to the Barn Playhouse's porch and energizing the Lake Sunapee/Kearsarge region all summer long.
SEASON LINEUP
May 29 - May 31, 2026
Our celebrated collaboration with Symphony NH returns as we present Man of La Mancha in concert. Audiences will "dream the impossible dream" as vocalists and the symphony orchestra bring the sweeping score to life in a transcendent opening to the season.
June 3 - June 7, 2026
A beloved Barn Playhouse tradition! Welcome the newest class of Barnies as our Acting Intern Company takes the stage, bursting with talent, energy, and the unmistakable Barn Playhouse spirit and straw hats.
June 10 - June 21, 2026
For the first time ever at the Barn Playhouse, experience the electrifying retelling of the legendary December 4, 1956 recording session at Sun Records. Be there when Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis, Johnny Cash, and Carl Perkins come together for a once-in-a-lifetime jam that changed music history.
June 24 - July 12, 2026
Razzle dazzle 'em! Broadway's longest-running American musical heats up the summer with dazzling choreography and sizzling storytelling.
July 14 - August 2, 2026
IT'S ALIVE! Based on Mel Brooks' iconic comedy, this monstrous musical parody promises huge laughs, unforgettable characters, and Barn-style theatrical magic.
August 5 - August 16, 2026
Fins to the left, fins to the right! Soak up the island vibes with Jimmy Buffett's greatest hits in a joyful, sun-soaked escape to paradise.
August 19 - August 30, 2026
From the master of comedic mystery, Baskerville brings Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson to the stage in a fast-paced, laugh-filled whodunit. If you loved CLUE in 2023, you'll be obsessed with this one.
September 3 - September 6, 2026
Our acclaimed NEST initiative returns with a bold, new developmental production-title to be announced soon. Continuing our commitment to nurturing new stories and artistic voices, this NEST developmental production is one we truly look forward to announcing.
Shades of Bublé: A Three Man Tribute to Michael Bublé - July 6, 2026
The Music of John Denver and Friends: Hosted by Jack Gerhard & Pals - July 20, 2026
Once a Barnie, Always a Barnie - Our annual celebration of our Acting Intern Company
CeCe Teneal's Divas of Soul - August 24, 2026
From soaring vocals to heartfelt nostalgia to powerhouse soul, these one-night-only events are sure to sell out quickly.
Each summer, the New London Barn Playhouse brings over 290 audience members to Main Street nightly, bolstering local restaurants, shops, and small businesses. For nearly a century, the Barn Playhouse has stood as a cultural and economic engine for the region, creating jobs, nurturing young artists, and fostering shared moments of joy for residents and visitors alike.
"Our 94th season celebrates everything that makes the Barn Playhouse extraordinary-beloved classics, vibrant new voices, bold collaborations, and the joy of gathering on the porch each summer. I cannot wait to share these stories with our community." Keith Coughlin, Executive Artistic Director said . "The Barn Playhouse continues to be a place where creativity thrives and where Main Street comes alive." "This season captures the spirit of the Barn Playhouse at its best: adventurous, heartfelt, community-driven, and full of unforgettable experiences," Elliott Cunningham, Managing Director said.
