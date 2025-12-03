CHICAGO and More Set for New London Barn Playhouse 94th Summer Season

🎭 NEW! New Hampshire Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Hampshire & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The New London Barn Playhouse has revealed its 94th Summer Season. The 2026 season brings a mix of classics, premieres, and bold new works - welcoming thousands of patrons to the Barn Playhouse's porch and energizing the Lake Sunapee/Kearsarge region all summer long.

SEASON LINEUP

Man of La Mancha: In Concert with Symphony NH

May 29 - May 31, 2026

Our celebrated collaboration with Symphony NH returns as we present Man of La Mancha in concert. Audiences will "dream the impossible dream" as vocalists and the symphony orchestra bring the sweeping score to life in a transcendent opening to the season.

The 67th Annual Straw Hat Revue

June 3 - June 7, 2026

A beloved Barn Playhouse tradition! Welcome the newest class of Barnies as our Acting Intern Company takes the stage, bursting with talent, energy, and the unmistakable Barn Playhouse spirit and straw hats.

Million Dollar Quartet

June 10 - June 21, 2026

For the first time ever at the Barn Playhouse, experience the electrifying retelling of the legendary December 4, 1956 recording session at Sun Records. Be there when Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis, Johnny Cash, and Carl Perkins come together for a once-in-a-lifetime jam that changed music history.

Chicago

June 24 - July 12, 2026

Razzle dazzle 'em! Broadway's longest-running American musical heats up the summer with dazzling choreography and sizzling storytelling.

Young Frankenstein

July 14 - August 2, 2026

IT'S ALIVE! Based on Mel Brooks' iconic comedy, this monstrous musical parody promises huge laughs, unforgettable characters, and Barn-style theatrical magic.

Escape to Margaritaville

August 5 - August 16, 2026

Fins to the left, fins to the right! Soak up the island vibes with Jimmy Buffett's greatest hits in a joyful, sun-soaked escape to paradise.

Ken Ludwig's Baskerville

August 19 - August 30, 2026

From the master of comedic mystery, Baskerville brings Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson to the stage in a fast-paced, laugh-filled whodunit. If you loved CLUE in 2023, you'll be obsessed with this one.

NEST: New Works at the Barn Playhouse

September 3 - September 6, 2026

Our acclaimed NEST initiative returns with a bold, new developmental production-title to be announced soon. Continuing our commitment to nurturing new stories and artistic voices, this NEST developmental production is one we truly look forward to announcing.

MONDAY NIGHT CONCERT SERIES - One Night Only!

Shades of Bublé: A Three Man Tribute to Michael Bublé - July 6, 2026

The Music of John Denver and Friends: Hosted by Jack Gerhard & Pals - July 20, 2026

Once a Barnie, Always a Barnie - Our annual celebration of our Acting Intern Company

CeCe Teneal's Divas of Soul - August 24, 2026

From soaring vocals to heartfelt nostalgia to powerhouse soul, these one-night-only events are sure to sell out quickly.

A Vibrant Economic & Cultural Anchor

Each summer, the New London Barn Playhouse brings over 290 audience members to Main Street nightly, bolstering local restaurants, shops, and small businesses. For nearly a century, the Barn Playhouse has stood as a cultural and economic engine for the region, creating jobs, nurturing young artists, and fostering shared moments of joy for residents and visitors alike.

"Our 94th season celebrates everything that makes the Barn Playhouse extraordinary-beloved classics, vibrant new voices, bold collaborations, and the joy of gathering on the porch each summer. I cannot wait to share these stories with our community." Keith Coughlin, Executive Artistic Director said . "The Barn Playhouse continues to be a place where creativity thrives and where Main Street comes alive." "This season captures the spirit of the Barn Playhouse at its best: adventurous, heartfelt, community-driven, and full of unforgettable experiences," Elliott Cunningham, Managing Director said.