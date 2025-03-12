Sara Bareilles to Headline Emerging Artist Benefit Concert at The Music Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Grammy-winning singer-songwriter, Broadway composer, and multi-award-winning artist Sara Bareilles is set to headline this year’s Emerging Artist Benefit Concert at The Music Hall’s Historic Theater on Sunday, May 11, at 7 p.m.

Sara Bareilles has captivated audiences worldwide with her soulful voice, heartfelt lyrics, and unforgettable performances. From her chart-topping hits like “Brave” and “Love Song” to her acclaimed work in musical theater, including composing for Broadway’s Waitress, Bareilles continues to inspire and uplift through her artistry. Audiences won’t want to miss this extraordinary evening celebrating emerging talent, featuring a headliner whose own career is a testament to the power of music to connect us all.

"We are honored to welcome Sara Bareilles to The Music Hall for this year’s Emerging Artist Benefit Concert," said Tina Sawtelle, President & CEO of The Music Hall. "Her remarkable career—rooted in songwriting and grassroots beginnings before soaring to success in pop and musical theater—perfectly embodies the spirit of this event: cultivating talent, honoring artistry, and inspiring the next generation. Additionally, we are excited to continue our Emerging Artist Grant Program, which allows us to provide direct financial support to promising musicians and enrich our vision of artistic excellence.”

The Emerging Artist Benefit Concert is The Music Hall’s signature fundraising event, providing annual support for general operations and stewardship of The Music Hall’s theaters while cultivating the next generation of rising stars.

Funds for this mission-aligned event are raised through concert sponsorships ranging from $5,000 to $50,000 and concert ticket sales, which include a 50% tax-deductible donation to The Music Hall.

Proceeds from this event directly support The Music Hall’s mission to invigorate audiences, nurture healthy communities, and drive economic vitality in the region.

Sara Bareilles is an award-winning singer, songwriter, actor, producer, activist, and New York Times best-selling author. Her accolades include two Grammy® Awards, three Tony® Award nominations, and three Primetime Emmy® Award nominations. She has sold more than 3 million albums and 15 million singles in the U.S., with her songs streamed over 3.5 billion times worldwide.

In musical theater, Bareilles composed the music and lyrics for the hit Broadway musical Waitress and starred in the show both on Broadway and the West End. She also earned a Tony nomination for her performance as ‘The Baker’s Wife’ in Into the Woods. Additional credits include writing for SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical and starring as Mary Magdalene in NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar Live (earning an Emmy nomination). Bareilles currently plays Dawn Solano in the Emmy-nominated Netflix series Girls5eva and is developing a musical theater adaptation of The Interestings with Sarah Ruhl.

Tickets for the Emerging Artist Benefit Concert featuring Sara Bareilles range from $150 – $500 and are on sale now to Music Hall Members only. Public sales begin on March 14. For tickets, visit TheMusicHall.org or call 603-436-2400. To become a Music Hall Member, visit https://www.themusichall.org/membership/

EMERGING ARTIST GRANT PROGRAM – APPLICATIONS NOW OPEN

Made possible through the multi-year commitment from long-time Music Hall supporters, Karen and David Della Penta, The Music Hall proudly presents the Emerging Artist Grant Program, offering financial assistance to promising contemporary musicians.

Grant Details:

Two (2) Grand Prize Grants of $5,000

Three (3) Runner-Up Grants of $2,500

These grants provide young aspiring musicians with early-stage funding for live performances, recording sessions, music videos, marketing strategies, and more. Recipients also gain valuable industry connections through The Music Hall’s extensive network. Applications are open now. The deadline is Tuesday, April 22, 2025. For more information and to apply, visit here.

The Music Hall offers gratitude to the patrons and sponsors who have supported this thrilling endeavor to nurture and celebrate the next generation of superstars, all while ensuring the organization's mission thrives:

ABOUT THE MUSIC HALL

The Music Hall, established in 1878 as a Vaudeville theater, has become a cornerstone of Portsmouth’s vibrant arts scene. Over nearly 150 years, it has evolved into a premier performing arts center, featuring two distinct venues: the landmark Victorian-era Historic Theater, designated an American Treasure by the National Park Service, and the modern Music Hall Lounge, an intimate 116-seat cabaret-style space. Together, they host over 130,000 patrons annually, offering a diverse array of live performances and on-screen programming that foster creativity and community.

In 2024, The Music Hall expanded its cultural offerings by taking over the New Hampshire Film Festival (NHFF), the state’s longest-running film festival, which attracts thousands of visitors each fall with independent films, panels, and networking events. That same year, it opened a new Members Club with McKeon’s Bar and the Box Office & Ticketing Hub, housed in the historic Kearsarge House on Congress Street. This exclusive speakeasy-style club allows members and sponsors direct access to the Historic Theater.

Since 1987, The Friends of The Music Hall, a 501(c)3 nonprofit, have upheld its mission: to present diverse, high-quality arts programming as a vital cultural hub for the Seacoast community. Today, The Music Hall continues to enrich Portsmouth’s cultural fabric with world-class entertainment by generating over $15M in economic impact to the downtown economy.

Photo credit: Victoria Will

