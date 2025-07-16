Ryan Hood to Play the King Cabaret Room at The Park Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Park Theatre will present An Evening With Ryan Hood, an intimate solo concert featuring the versatile and beloved New England musician Ryan Hood. This special performance will take place in the King Cabaret Room at the iconic Park Theatre, located in the heart of Jaffrey, New Hampshire, on Friday, July 25, 2025, at 7:00 PM. Tickets are priced at $25 and can be purchased online or by calling the box office at 603-532-8888.

Prepare for an unforgettable evening as Ryan Hood takes the stage, delivering a dynamic performance spanning decades and genres. From the timeless classics of Frank Sinatra to the modern hits of Luke Combs and Taylor Swift, Ryan’s repertoire of over 1,200 songs ensures there’s something for everyone. Adding to the excitement, Ryan will be taking live song requests throughout the show, creating a personalized and engaging experience for the audience. Whether it’s a forgotten gem or a chart-topping favorite, Ryan’s versatility and charisma will keep the energy high all night long.

Seating is limited in the intimate King Cabaret Room, offering both lounge-style and traditional venue seating options. Attendees can also enjoy a cash bar (ID required) and a selection of appetizers to enhance the evening. With limited tickets available, early booking is highly recommended to secure your spot for this one-of-a-kind performance.

About Ryan Hood

Hailing from the small town of Royalston, Massachusetts, where he still resides with his wife Katie and their family, Ryan Hood’s musical journey began at age five under the tutelage of renowned music teacher Janet Paoletti. A multi-instrumentalist, Ryan mastered the piano, learned the trumpet, and honed his skills in songwriting and singing throughout his youth. His high school years saw him performing in various school bands and co-writing his senior class song, showcasing his early talent for collaboration and creativity.

After a hiatus from music to focus on his career and family in the South, Ryan returned to his musical roots, performing with local bands like the acclaimed City Limits and leading worship teams in churches. Back in Royalston, he recorded his debut studio album, Coming Home, and has since built a thriving career performing hundreds of shows annually across New England. Known for his expansive song catalog and engaging stage presence, Ryan has become a regional favorite, captivating audiences with his ability to seamlessly blend genres and eras. Currently, he is preparing a video audition for The Voice, a testament to his ambition and passion for music. Follow Ryan’s journey and check his performance schedule on his Facebook page: Ryan Hood Entertainment.

