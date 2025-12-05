Rodgers + Hammerstein's CINDERELLA Comes to Prescott Park Arts Festival

🎭 NEW! New Hampshire Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Hampshire & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Prescott Park Arts Festival has announced its 2026 Signature Musical: Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella, to perform on the Wilcox Main Stage in downtown Portsmouth's Prescott Park.

Directed by Tom Alsip, Director of the Musical Theatre Program at the University of New Hampshire Theatre Department, this production marks Alsip's fifth summer at the Festival. Breanne Battey returns as Music Director for her fourth summer, and the creative team is joined by longtime Festival favorite, choreographer Mary Beth Marino.

Prescott Park Arts Festival is excited to bring a golden age musical to the park this summer, offering a timeless story filled with heart, humor, and unforgettable music. Cinderella is a family-friendly, crowd-pleasing production that promises to enchant audiences of all ages. With its uplifting message, beloved Rodgers + Hammerstein songs, and contemporary, witty storytelling, the show is designed to create magical summer memories for everyone who attends.

“Each summer, our Signature Musical brings extraordinary talent and a story that resonates deeply with our community,” said Courtney Perkins, Executive Director of Prescott Park Arts Festival. “This production of Cinderella is a celebration of kindness, courage, and the power of building a better world together. We know it will inspire and delight the whole family, and we can't wait to share it with audiences in the park.”

This Tony Award-winning musical, from the creators of South Pacific and The Sound of Music, is a contemporary take on the classic story. Douglas Carter Beane's adaptation follows Ella, who inspires transformation and empowers the disenfranchised in her kingdom after meeting a dragon-slaying young prince just assuming control of his government. With a little magic, a fairy godmother, a pumpkin, and plenty of humor, Ella, Prince Topher, and their generous friends will captivate audiences of all ages.

Featuring Rodgers + Hammerstein's beloved songs, including In My Own Little Corner, Impossible/It's Possible, and Ten Minutes Ago, this version of Cinderella blends romance, laughter, and music into a triumphant family experience. Originally presented on television in 1957, starring Julie Andrews, it has since been remade in 1965 and 1997, and the first Broadway production opened in 2013.

The Festival's production of Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella will be presented by Service Credit Union, a longtime partner and supporter of Prescott Park Arts Festival.

“We are thrilled to welcome Service Credit Union back as title sponsor of our Signature Summer Musical for the fifth consecutive year,” said Lee Frank, Director of Development at Prescott Park Arts Festival. “Their support goes far beyond financial generosity. Service Credit Union shares our commitment to making the arts accessible to everyone in the community, and their partnership brings energy, creativity, and heart to every aspect of the production. Together, we are creating experiences that inspire, uplift, and bring families together, and we couldn't do it without their incredible team.”

Reservations for Cinderella will open in the Spring, and auditions will be announced soon.