LORD OF THE RINGS MOVIE MARATHON FESTIVAL is Coming to The Park Theatre

The Park Theatre is calling all Hobbits, Elves, and Rangers for an epic journey like no other! On Sunday, March 30, 2025, New England film fans and fantasy lovers alike will gather for a Lord of the Rings Movie Marathon Festival, featuring all three extended edition films on the theatre’s giant screen with immersive 17-speaker surround sound. Doors open at 8:00 AM, with the adventure lasting until 11:00 PM.

This one-of-a-kind event is more than just a movie marathon—it’s an experience worthy of Middle-Earth! Attendees will enjoy a Hobbit Feast with food (all day-long) inspired by Tolkien’s legendary world. Whether you stay for the entire trilogy or join for just one film, this is an event you won’t want to miss. Dress-up in appropriate costume is encouraged. Are you Frodo? Or Gollum? Or…?

Tickets & Packages:

Tickets are now on sale. Choose your journey:

Fellowship Package ($125): Includes access to all three extended edition films, the Hobbit Feast, and an exclusive event t-shirt.

Hobbit Package ($55): Includes access to all three films.

Single Movie Ticket ($20): Choose one film to experience.

Event Itinerary (Fellowship Package Holders):

8:00 – 9:00 AM: Check-in and breakfast box pickup

9:00 AM: The Fellowship of the Ring screening (Extended Edition)

11:00 AM: (Elevensies) Cookies & treats at the Coffee Station

12:30 – 1:00 PM: (Luncheon) Lunch box pickup

1:00 PM: The Two Towers (Extended Edition)

3:00 PM: (Afternoon Tea) Cookies & treats at the Coffee Station

4:30 – 6:00 PM: (Dinner) Buffet in the King Screening Room with live music

6:00 PM: The Return of the King (Extended Edition)

7:00 PM: Concessions open for late snacks, drinks, and popcorn for purchase

Purchasers of the Fellowship Package will receive an email itinerary with full event details one week prior to the event. Ticket sales for the Fellowship Package close on March 23rd.

The Hobbit Feast is being catered by The Optimist Café (Jaffrey) and the Phoenix Smokehouse (Rindge).

Gather your Fellowship and embark on this unforgettable cinematic quest! Secure your tickets early, as space is limited. Tickets for Lord of the Rings Marathon Festival can be purchased by going to theparktheatre.org. Tickets and questions about the show can be answered by calling the theatre’s box office at (603) 532-8888.

The Park Theatre performing arts center is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, New Hampshire, just 90 minutes from Boston. There is a bar lounge, and the facility is fully accessible.

