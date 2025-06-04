Josie's Family Jams Returns to Prescott Park

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Prescott Park Arts Festival has announced the return of Josie’s Family Jams for the summer 2025 season. Launched during the Festival’s 50th Anniversary celebration in 2024, this series was created in honor of Josie Prescott, one of the Prescott sisters who gifted the park to the City of Portsmouth, to bring families together through fun, interactive, and accessible performances.

Back by popular demand, Josie’s Family Jams returns to the Wilcox Main Stage in Prescott Park with a new lineup of family-friendly performers:

Sunday, July 6: Alastair Moock

Grammy-nominated folk artist Alastair Moock brings heartfelt, rootsy tunes that entertain and inspire kids and grown-ups alike. His interactive shows promote joy, learning, and inclusion through music.



Sunday, July 13: Mister G

Internationally touring, Grammy Award-winning children’s musician Mister G joins forces with Missus G to deliver an energetic, bilingual performance full of catchy, danceable songs that celebrate nature, creativity, and family.



Sunday, July 20: Miss Alli

A fan favorite across New England, Miss Alli blends whimsical storytelling with upbeat acoustic songs to keep little ones singing and giggling from start to finish.



Sunday, July 27: Mr. Aaron

Known for his high-energy performances and engaging style, Mr. Aaron infuses pop, rock, and jazz into a show that gets everyone on their feet and moving.



Saturday, August 2: RGC Theatre

This vibrant theater company presents an interactive musical performance filled with imagination, character, and crowd participation—perfect for young audience members.

All shows begin at 4:00 PM with a recommended donation of $5, helping support the Festival’s mission to provide free and accessible arts programming for all. VIP Tables, blankets, and “The Best Seat in the House” are available for reservation.

“While ConvenientMD serves communities throughout New England, Portsmouth has played an important role as the home of our headquarters. Supporting the Prescott Park Arts Festival is one way we can give back to this vibrant city while advancing our mission to provide accessible, high-quality, and compassionate care to all.” — Gareth Dickens, Co-Founder & CEO of ConvenientMD

Courtney Perkins, Executive Director of Prescott Park Arts Festival, added: “Josie’s Family Jams is about more than just great music and theatre — it’s about shared multigenerational experiences. We want parents with young kids not to be left out because of late show start times, so we created this special series to remove any of those barriers. We’re thrilled to invite families back for another season of singing, dancing, and togetherness.”

Josie’s Family Jams celebrates the joy of family, the power of live performance, and the spirit of community that has defined Prescott Park Arts Festival for over 50 years.

For more information and to reserve VIP options, visit www.prescottpark.org.

