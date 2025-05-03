Frank Santorelli Will Bring Stand-Up to the Park Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Park Theatre will soo welcome celebrated actor and comedian Frank Santorelli to its stage for a night of uproarious comedy on Friday, May 9, 2025, at 7:30 PM.

Best known for his unforgettable role as Georgie, the endearing bartender at the Bada Bing in HBO’s The Sopranos, Santorelli brings his sharp wit and everyman charm to Jaffrey, New Hampshire. With a career spanning over four decades, he has headlined at iconic venues like Catch a Rising Star, The Improv, and Caroline’s on Broadway, and appeared in films such as Meet the Parents and No Reservations.

Joined by two talented opening comedians, this $25 ticketed event promises an evening of laughter at The Park Theatre’s state-of-the-art performing arts center, located at 19 Main Street, Jaffrey, NH.

Santorelli’s comedic prowess has earned rave reviews, with The Bash proclaiming, “Our comedy night with Frank Santorelli was a smashing success,” a testament to his ability to captivate audiences.

Tickets are available now at theparktheatre.org, by calling (603) 532-8888, or at the box office. Don’t miss this chance to see a comedy legend in action at New England’s premier destination for live entertainment and film. For more information, visit theparktheatre.org or contact boxoffice@theparktheatre.org.

The Park Theatre, a beautifully reimagined landmark opened in 2021, offers an intimate 333-seat auditorium with a 27-foot-wide screen and 17-speaker surround sound, ensuring an exceptional experience for all.

