Photos: DJ WHITTINGTON’S KOOL KAT: A HIP-HOP PANTO at Theatre Nova

Theatre NOVA’s annual holiday panto has returned with DJ Whittington’s Kool Kat: A Hip-Hop Panto, running December 5–January 4 in Ann Arbor. Written by Carla Milarch and R. MacKenzie Lewis and directed by Mike Sandusky, the all-ages musical comedy blends hip-hop beats, family fun, and seasonal cheer. See photos!

Audiences can expect a rollicking, all-ages celebration filled with original songs and kid-friendly parodies of popular hip-hop hits—complete with plenty of audience participation, from cheering the hero to booing the villain. Directed and music directed by Mike Sandusky, the production stars Nic Folson, Mo Murray, and Alaina Kerr. The creative team includes Jade Guerriero (lighting design), Mary Perrin (costumes and props), and Briana O’Neal (set design and stage management).

Producing Artistic Director Diane Hill added, “We’re so grateful to the Ann Arbor Community Foundation Arts and Culture Program for supporting this year’s panto. Their generosity helps us make space for stories that reflect the world around us—diverse, dynamic, and full of heart—while keeping all the laughter and family fun audiences love about the panto.”

Photo credit: Sean Carter Photography



Mo Murray and Mike Sandusky

Alaina Kerr

Mike Sandusky

Alaina Kerr

Mo Murray, Mike Sandusky, and Alaina Kerr

Mo Murray

