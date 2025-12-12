BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL and More Set for Wharton Center January Lineup

🎭 NEW! Michigan Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Michigan & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Wharton Center is kicking off the New Year with its January lineup, featuring musicals, family performances, comedians and more, including Back to the Future: The Musical, Hadestown and more. See the full lineup here!

COMEDIAN KRISTIN KEY

Wed, Jan 7

Pasant Theater

Experience an evening of laughter as Kristin Key, known for her sharp wit and viral humor, entertains with stories and a bit of guitar playing. From her wild journey of coming out and living in the closet, to conquering the comedy world, Kristin's path to fame is just as funny as her material. With sold-out shows nationwide, 95 million video views, and 1 million social media followers, she's built a powerful community of comedy fans from all walks of life.

FAMILY PERFORMANCE:

SONIA DE LOS SANTOS: BILINGUAL SONGS OF HOPE FOR ALL AGES

Sat, Jan 10

Pasant Theatre

A Parent's Choice Gold Award Winner! In this upbeat and joyful concert, Sonia De Los Santos and her band invite audiences to enjoy a delightful collection of original songs sung in Spanish and English. Nominated for a Latin Grammy, Sonia was hailed by Billboard as “one of the Latin children's music artists you should know.” It's hard not to smile when Sonia is sharing some of her favorite things: migrating birds, friendship, chocolate, growing up in Mexico, and realizing her childhood dream of moving to New York. Her songs are inspired by various Latin American rhythms like huapango, cumbia, salsa, and festejo, as well as the North American folk traditions from the United States.

BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL

Jan 13-18

Cobb Great Hall

Great Scott! Back to the Future—the beloved, cinematic classic—is now a Broadway musical with its destination set for East Lansing. When Marty McFly finds himself transported back to 1955 in a time machine built by the eccentric scientist Doc Brown, he accidentally changes the course of history. Now he's in a race against time to fix the present, escape the past, and send himself... back to the future. When Back to the Future hits 88mph, it'll change musical theatre history forever.

CIRQUE KALABANTÉ: AFRIQUE EN CIRQUE

Fri, Jan 23

Cobb Great Hall

A vibrant show by Yamoussa Bangoura, Cirque Kalabanté: Afrique en Cirque combines breathtaking acrobatics with live music played on traditional Guinean instruments. The stage comes alive with vibrant colors, scenery, and costumes, reflecting rich African traditions and contemporary flair. Dazzling circus arts intertwine with soulful melodies of the kora, a West African string instrument. Afrique en Cirque celebrates the strength, agility, and joy of young African.

ROYAL PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA WITH RAY CHEN

Mon, Jan 26

Cobb Great Hall

Sure to be a season highlight! Celebrating their 80th anniversary, one of the world's greatest orchestras returns to East Lansing for the first time in almost 20 years. Recognized as the UK's most in-demand orchestra, the Royal Philharmonic is joined by audience favorite Ray Chen for Tchaikovsky's beloved Violin Concerto, one of the top five violin concertos of all time. The performance will also feature Sibelius's breathtaking Symphony No. 2, and Neilsen's Helios Overture.

HADESTOWN

Jan 30-Feb 1

Cobb Great Hall

Welcome to HADESTOWN, where a song can change your fate. The Tony Award and Grammy Award-winning show from celebrated singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell and original director Rachel Chavkin intertwines two mythic tales—that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone—as it invites you on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers, and singers, HADESTOWN is a haunting and hopeful theatrical experience that grabs you and never lets go.

