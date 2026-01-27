FST School Expands Educational Offerings in North Manatee

🎭 NEW! Sarasota Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Sarasota & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

This spring, Florida Studio Theatre School (FST School) expands into North Manatee with new youth theatre classes and free library-based workshops, bringing high-quality arts education directly to local families. These offerings preview FST School's planned off-site summer camps and strengthen creative connections across the region.

FST School's first North Manatee class series will be held at Slick Motion Studios in Ellenton, offering engaging theatre classes for students in grades K-5. Session One runs from January 29 through March 7, featuring six-week sessions with one-hour classes. Pricing and registration details are available at FloridaStudioTheatre.org.

Three unique class offerings invite young performers to explore creativity, collaboration, and confidence-building through theatre:

Students in Character Chameleons (Thursdays, grades 2-5) will dive into acting and improvisation with a focus on character development and sketch comedy performance. Little Theatre – To Infinity and Beyond (Fridays, grades K-1), inspired by FST School's hallmark early childhood class “Little Theatre,” invites young artists to explore emotions and imagination through playful theatrical games, hands-on crafts, and magical storytelling. In Mini Musicals – Gonna Be Golden (Saturdays, grades 2-5), students will create their very own mini-musical, crafting original stories, lyrics, and movement that celebrate trust, teamwork, and the joy of being uniquely themselves.

In addition to the Ellenton classes, FST School is partnering with the Manatee County Library System to offer a series of free spring workshops for youth and adults at libraries throughout the county. These programs are designed to introduce new audiences to FST School's education offerings while building excitement for expanded off-site summer camps.

Library programs include Story Theatre for ages 8–12 at the Palmetto Branch Library on February 12 and 19, and at the Lakewood Ranch Library on February 26 and March 26. Adult learners can participate in Spoken Memoir, a workshop for ages 18 and up, held at the Central Library on February 4, 11, 18, and 25.

“Meeting families where they are is critical to broadening the impact of our work,” explained Rachel Moulton, FST Director of Education and Associate Artist. “By removing geographical barriers and bringing FST School programming beyond our downtown Sarasota campus, we're increasing access to high-quality theatre training for youth and adults across Manatee County.”

By expanding beyond its Sarasota campus, FST School continues its commitment to accessibility, creativity, and community connection, ensuring that students across the region can experience the transformative power of theatre education.

For more information about classes, registration, and upcoming summer camps, visit FloridaStudioTheatre.org.

SPONSORED BY ASOLO REP