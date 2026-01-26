Review: THE BLUE SKY BOYS at Florida Studio Theatre

🎭 NEW! Sarasota Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Sarasota & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

When tasked with something entirely unprecedented, where does one seek inspiration? In the amusing tale of the "The Blue Sky Boys," a crew of engineers known for their duck hunting and lollygagging ways is suddenly entrusted with a monumental mission by the President of the United States.

The misfits engineers are continually challenged by the boundaries of conventional thinking in their mission to achieve something seemingly impossible. Drawing inspiration from both renowned scientists and beloved childhood characters, they find themselves on an enlightening journey filled with unexpected visits from whimsical figures. Picture a dignified portrayal of Galileo portrayed by Howard Kaye, clad in regal robes, unraveling the mysteries behind the fundamental principles of science. Alongside him is the lively Buck Rodgers, embodied by the charismatic Greg Balla, bringing a dash of sass and vigor to the mix. Gil Brady personifies Apollo as a laid-back, surfer-style character, adding a touch of casual cool to the dynamic bunch. With these characters at the forefront, supported by a colorful cast of others, the audience is taken on a roller-coaster ride of challenges, triumphs, and remarkable feats as the engineers strive to conquer the daunting task of sending a man into space and landing on the moon.

"The Blue Sky Boys" humorously depicts a pivotal moment in American history, making us ponder the ingenious process behind it. It's witty and entertaining to imagine how they executed such a remarkable feat.

“The Blue Sky Boys” is playing at Florida Studio Theatre through March 8th. Matinee and Evening Shows are still available.

