Florida Studio Theatre Will Present GRANDMA GATEWOOD TOOK A WALK This February

Florida Studio Theatre will present the Florida premiere of Grandma Gatewood Took a Walk, the second production in its 2026 Stage III series. Written by Catherine Bush, this intimate two-actor play explores one woman's life-changing, boundary-pushing journey. Previews begin Feb. 4, officially opening Feb. 6, with performances running through Mar. 1, 2026, in FST's Bowne's Lab.

In her golden years, Emma “Grandma” Gatewood called her family and said she was “going for a walk.” Conveniently, she forgot to mention her walk was over 2,000 miles and passed 14 states. Set out with nothing but her Keds and her determination, she became the first woman to hike the newly formed Appalachian Trail – alone. Grandma Gatewood Took a Walk follows her true, remarkable adventure, and reminds us that it's never too late to blaze your own trail.

“Grandma Gatewood is an unlikely hero: quiet, determined, and profoundly brave,” said Nancy Rominger, Director and FST Associate Artist/Literary Manager. “At a time when women were rarely encouraged to take risks, she stepped onto the trail and rewrote what was possible. Her story still resonates today, reminding us that courage doesn't have an age limit and that choosing your own path creates change.”

Rominger leads new play development at Florida Studio Theatre, where she champions fresh theatrical voices while directing Mainstage and Stage III productions. She joined FST in 2024 after 12 seasons at Alabama Shakespeare Festival, serving as Associate Artistic Director and Director of the Southern Writers' Project, ASF's celebrated new play development program. There, she oversaw the development of 42 new American plays and musicals, many premiering at ASF before earning critical acclaim at regional theatres nationwide. Her FST credits include Eisenhower: This Piece of Ground, Don't Dress for Dinner, Dog Mom, Shedding a Skin, and Advice.

Appearing in the role of Emma “Grandma” Gatewood is Jean Tafler*, known for her appearances in FST's Alabama Story, Pictures from Home, and Bad Books. Tafler has appeared in more than 30 regional Shakespeare productions, including 10 seasons with Orlando Shakespeare Theater. She also brings extensive NYC credits.

Playing P.C. Gatewood, Hugh Caldwell, and Others is Ryan G. Dunkin*, making his FST debut. His credits include the national tours of Waitress, The Full Monty, and Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story. Dunkin has also appeared on televised productions like Quantum Leap, Law and Order, Killing Lincoln, and Bull.

The creative team includes Nancy Rominger (Director), Kate Landry (Lighting Design), Nicholas Ryan (Sound Design), Julia Hornsby (Costume Design), Emilia Hernandez Ciotti (AEA Stage Manager), Sage Brown, and Tori Martinson (Stage Management Interns).

*Indicates members of Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.

Explore the groundbreaking expedition in Grandma Gatewood Took a Walk, playing February 4 to March 1, 2026. Previews are on February 4 and 5, with opening night on February 6, 2026. Single tickets start at $25.

Grandma Gatewood Took a Walk is part of FST's three-show Stage III subscription, which also includes Eisenhower: This Piece of Ground, an intimate look into one of America's most steady hands during turbulent times; and A Night with Janis Joplin, an explosive tribute to one of rock's most fiery voices. Subscriptions are on sale now for as little as $59. Single tickets start at $25. For more information, visit FloridaStudioTheatre.org or call (941) 366-9000.

