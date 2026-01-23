Photos: First Look at THE MIRROR CRACK'D at Asolo Repertory Theatre

🎭 NEW! Sarasota Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Sarasota & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

You can now get a first look at production photos of the cast of The Mirror Crack'd at Asolo Repertory Theatre with performances January 21–March 14, 2026. Check out the photos here!

A Hollywood film star and her entourage descend upon a quaint English village to film an epic period drama. But when the glamorous opening reception ends in a chilling murder, everyone becomes a suspect, leaving Agatha Christie's beloved sleuth, Miss Marple, to untangle a web of ambition, deceit, and betrayal. One of the Queen of Mystery's most celebrated novels finally makes it to the stage in this thrilling new stage adaptation by Rachel Wagstaff.

The production stars Suzanne Grodner as Miss Jane Marple. Ms. Grodner has created many memorable performances for Asolo Rep including: Silent Sky, Incident at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Grand Horizons, The Plexiglass Slipper, Nunsense, Tartuffe, and How The Other Half Loves.

Photo credit: AdrianVanStee



Rebecca Watson

Suzanne Grodner

Billy Lyons

The cast

Mark Benninghofen, Billy Lyons, Suzanne Grodner

The cast

SPONSORED BY ASOLO REP