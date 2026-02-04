TALKBACK TUESDAY With Ronnique Hawkins and More Set for Arts Advocates March Lineup

🎭 NEW! Sarasota Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Sarasota & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Arts Advocates Announces March 2026 EventsA talkback with Ronnique Hawkins, a luncheon with Sarasota Players' Thayer Greenberg, an exhibit by Suzanne Havens, and more SARASOTA, Fla. (Feb. 3, 2026) – Arts Advocates is pleased to announce its schedule of March events, which include a Talkback Tuesday with Emmy-nominated producer Ronnique Hawkins on March 10; a luncheon featuring guest speaker Thayer Greenberg from The Sarasota Players on March 19; a behind-the-scenes tour of the Van Wezel; and an exhibit by Arts Advocates member artist Suzanne Havens. Unless otherwise indicated, registration is required at ArtsAdvocates.org.

The Arts Advocates Gallery, located in the Crossings at Siesta Key mall, 3501 S. Tamiami Trail in Sarasota, hosts monthly exhibits by member artists. Suzanne Havens' Painting: Thesis, Antithesis, and Synthesis will be on exhibit March 7-28, Saturdays only from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Havens flows from painting visual subjects, abstractions of feelings, and visual references that are evident but altered from nature. Admission is free; registration is not required.

The Behind the Curtain: Exploring the Van Wezel from the Art to the Stage tour takes place on March 9 from 1:30 to 3:00 p.m. The art in the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail in Sarasota, was created by noted Florida artists and is part of the Arts Advocates collection. A docent leads a tour of the paintings and sculptures including those by Sarasota Art Colony artists Robert Chase, William Hartman, Eugene White, BEN STAHL, Thornton Utz, Frank Colson, and others. Participants then step onto the stage where a Van Wezel guide shares stories and anecdotes about the colorful world of show business. Tickets are $15 per person and can be purchased at the Van Wezel box office or by calling (941) 263-6799. Presented in partnership with the Van Wezel, proceeds benefit the education/outreach programs of Arts Advocates and the Van Wezel.

The March 10 Talkback Tuesday, Roots and Radiance: Learning Their History, features Ronnique Hawkins, a visionary artist, activist, and educator whose life's work bridges creativity, justice, and youth empowerment. Producer of the Emmy-nominated “The Untold Story of Emmett Louis Till,” Hawkins will share her story, her mission, and her unwavering belief in the transformative power of history, creativity, and compassion. In the Arts Advocates Gallery from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., this program is free for Arts Advocates members and $5 for non-members.

Arts Advocates presents monthly luncheon programs, 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., at the Sarasota Yacht Club, 1100 John Ringling Blvd. in Sarasota. The March 19 luncheon topic is The Sarasota Players with guest speaker Thayer Greenberg, managing artistic director. The Sarasota Players launched the careers of many performers who went on to stardom, including Academy Award nominee Montgomery Clift, actress Jayne Meadows, and comedian Paul Reubens (Pee-Wee Herman). Greenberg will discuss the company's season, their planned move to the Payne Park Auditorium, and more, and attendees will be treated to songs from “Les Misérables” performed by cast members. $45 for Arts Advocates members; $50 for non-members. Lunch is included.

The Arts Advocates' collection of Sarasota Art Colony and Florida Highwaymen works is on permanent display in the Arts Advocates Gallery, which is open every Saturday from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Admission is free. Free docent-guided tours are available for gallery visitors who wish to learn more about the art and written information is available for self-guided tours.

