Review: THE MIRROR CRACK'D at Asolo Repertory Theatre

Meeting our favorite celebrities is the stuff dreams are made of and this is exactly what happens in the intriguing story of "The Mirror Crack'd". As a fan finally meets their idol, the mystery unfolds. Picture this: the glamorous Marina Gregg, a renowned celebrity, has just settled into a massive mansion nearby and is about to host a lavish party! What could possibly go awry in this seemingly perfect setting?

In "The Mirror Crack'd," a classic Agatha Cristie tale, the narrative kicks off with a dream sequence unfolding in the cozy home of the amateur detective, Miss Jane Marple, portrayed by the talented Suzanne Grodner. Our leading lady is thrown, quite willingly, into a perplexing conundrum that has everyone scratching their heads. With each unraveling clue, the enigma enveloping Marple thickens, leaving us all eagerly anticipating the next twist in the intricate plot.

The work of Agatha Christie is ever so ingeniously revamped for the theater by the talented Rachel Wagstaff. “The Mirror Crack’d”, well-known as a cornerstone of the Christie canon, has seen its fair share of small screen adaptations over the years. From the 1992 BBC rendition to the 2010 ITV version and also the iconic 1980 portrayal featuring Angela Landsbury, Kimberly Novak and Elizabeth Taylor. Wagstaff's theatrical adaptation took to the stage in 2019, captivating audiences across the UK during its initial tour that year. The play's popularity led to a revival in 2022, proving that a good mystery never goes out of style.

In any Agatha Christie work, every character is a suspect, leaving us guessing right up to the end! The pace of the story is fast and keeps us on our toes, but the true reveal doesn't come until the end of the second act. As the plot unfolds, the audience finally understands the intricate web of deception woven by the author. Characters like the sassy Italian butler, Guiseppe Renzo, portrayed brilliantly by Tasso Feldman, and the grumbling celebrity husband, Jason Rudd, brought to life by the exceptionally talented Mark Benninghofen, appear to be the most obvious culprits. But as the story twists and turns, the real killer's identity becomes a surprise even to the most astute viewers.

"The Mirror Crack'd" is playing at Asolo Theatre through March 14th.

