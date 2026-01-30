FST to Showcase ONE HIT WONDERS in Upcoming Cabaret Series

🎭 NEW! Sarasota Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Sarasota & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Florida Studio Theatre will conclude its 2025-26 Winter Cabaret Season with One Hit Wonders, an original revue created by Richard Hopkins and Rebecca Hopkins, with musical arrangements by Jim Prosser. Quirky, charming, and packed with guilty pleasures, this cabaret proves that sometimes one hit is all you need. Previews begin Feb. 11, officially opening Feb. 13, with performances through June 21 in FST's Court Cabaret.

Step into the spotlight with One Hit Wonders, a toe-tapping celebration of unforgettable songs that lit up the charts and became part of our lives. From the epic storytelling of “American Pie” to the carefree whistle of “Don't Worry, Be Happy,” this revue shines a light on the artists who captured lightning in a bottle and left a lasting mark on popular culture.

“These songs live in our collective memory,” said director Catherine Randazzo. “Even if an artist only topped the charts once, their music often becomes deeply personal to us. It's tied to moments, memories, and emotions in our lives. One Hit Wonders is about celebrating that instant of magic and the joy these tunes continue to bring!”

Experience everything from irresistible dance tracks to emotionally resonant ballads in this energetic revue. They may have only topped the charts once, but these iconic songs have earned a permanent place in popular culture.

The lively cast is made up of Michael James Byrne, who was last seen in FST's The 70's: More Than a Decade and The Wanderers; Katelyn Bowman, who appeared in FST's Off the Charts and Little Shop of Horrors; Jessie Carina Lanza (FST debut), whose credits include productions of Evita, So Happy Together, and Disenchanted!; and Lorenzo Pugliese (FST debut), whose favorite credits include The Cher Show, The Spongebob Musical, and Jersey Boys.

The creative team includes Catherine Randazzo (Director/Costume Design), Nathaniel Beliveau (Music Direction), Andrew Gray (Lighting & Scenic Design), Nicholas Christensen (Sound Design), and Mariana Villarreal (Stage Management Intern / Sound & Light Board Operator).

