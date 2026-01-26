Review: SOME LIKE IT HOT at Van Wezel

🎭 NEW! Sarasota Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Sarasota & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Two musicians, stumbling upon a messy mob hit in the Windy City, find themselves on an unexpected journey as they hop on a cross-country train to escape danger. "Some Like it Hot," inspired by the 1959 movie starring legends Marilyn Monroe, Tony Curtis, and Jack Lemmon, has waltzed its way into the hearts of critics, snagging a whopping 13 nominations from the 2022 76th Tony Awards. Securing wins in categories like Best Choreography, Best Costume Design, and Best Leading Actor, this musical sensation is now dazzling audiences on a North American Tour, offering a fresh spin on the timeless Hollywood classic.

With an orchestra amplifying the performance, enhanced by the melodic tunes of the horns on stage, and complemented by the stylish Art Deco set design, "Some like it Hot" undoubtedly dazzles! I wholeheartedly recommend this phenomenal show to my friends, family, and even acquaintances. I passionately urge everyone to seize the opportunity to witness this extraordinary production on its nationwide tour, extending until the end of April. This spectacular show is guaranteed to infuse warmth into any chilly winter evening.

The show kicks off in high spirits, introducing a colorful array of characters. The delightful DeQuina Moore ignites the stage with her vivacious performance of Sweet Sue's first number, aptly titled "What are you Thirsty For?" The show thrives on quick-witted humor intertwined within the vivid lyrics of each song, ensuring that the audience is in fits of laughter throughout the entirety of the performance.

Matt Loehr and Tavis Kordell bring Joe/Josephine and Jerry/Daphne to life with their undeniable chemistry and impeccable physicality. The dynamic duo's lifelong friendship shines through as they effortlessly navigate the joyful ups and downs of this tale. A true phenomenon unfolds on stage as these two actors seamlessly move as one, whether they're dancing, singing, or playing music together. Their synergy is a sight to behold!

Gregg Barnes truly deserves a standing ovation for his impeccable work in designing those costumes that made the characters pop with personality on stage. Also, the impressive choreography and quick footwork by the entire cast not only entertained but also elevated the main characters to new heights, all thanks to the remarkable vision of Director and Choreographer Casey Nicholaw—seriously, kudos to you for wearing multiple hats and nailing it!

"Some Like it Hot" is an absolute must-see production that will leave you grinning from ear to ear! Say goodbye to the chilly weather outside and say hello to a delightful escape at this fabulous show. You won’t regret giving yourself a little break to indulge in this sizzling performance.

