Cast and Creatives Set For THE UNFRIEND at Asolo Repertory Theatre

🎭 NEW! Sarasota Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Sarasota & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Asolo Repertory Theatre, Florida's premier professional theatre, has announced the cast and creative team for The Unfriend with performances February 18–March 22, 2026.

From the writer of television's Dr. Who, Sherlock, and Dracula comes a hilarious new play about an unwanted house guest. After twenty years of marriage, Londoners Peter and Debbie are enjoying a cruise and a break from their annoying teenagers, when they meet a suspiciously friendly American passenger named Elsa. Faster than you can say ‘Keep Calm and Carry On,' she's taken up residence in their suburban home. Asolo Rep stages the US premiere of this hugely entertaining and satirical look at the terrifying lengths we go to just to be nice.

“I read about The Unfriend during its successful run on London's West End. When I finally got my hands on a script, I found myself literally laughing out loud, states director Peter Rothstein. “I'm thrilled and honored to stage the U.S. premiere of Steven Moffat's hilarious and insightful contemporary comedy of manners.”

The principle cast features Mark Benninghofen as The Neighbor, Asolo Rep credits include: The Mirror Crack'd, Inherit the Wind, Dial M for Murder, Dancing at Lughnasa; Carla Noack as Debbie, credits include: Song of Extinction (Theatre Latté Da/Guthrie Theatre), Miss Julie and Antigone (Ten Thousand Things); Arusi Santi as PC Junkin, credits include: The Mirror Crack'd(Asolo Rep), Real Women Have Curves (A.R.T), A Christmas Carol (Guthrie Theatre), Somewhere Over the Boarder (Syracuse Stage, Geva Theatre, People's Light, City Theatre); Brian Wallace as Peter, credit includes: A Midsummer Night's Dream (Will Greer Theatricum Botanicum); Sally Wingert as Elsa Jean Krakowski, credits include: Inherit the Wind, Sweeney Todd (Asolo Rep), An Act of God (Six Points Theatre), It's Only A Play (Park Square), The Glass Menagerie (The Alley Theatre).

The principle cast also features third-year FSU/Asolo Conservatory actors: Hoonmin Luke Choi as The Deckhand/Delivery Man; Zach Harris as Alex; Ashley Raymond as Rosie.

Understudies include Vickie Daignault (Debbie); Sylvia Day (Elsa Jean Krakowski); Tasso Feldman (Peter); Ricardo Garcia (The Deckhand/Delivery Man); Billy Lyons (PC Junkin); Yaala Muller (Rosie); Frank Odin (Neighbor); Eren Pagan-Overmyer (Alex).

Directed by Peter Rothstein (Producing Artistic Director, Director), Asolo Rep directing credits include: All is Calm, Come from Away, Ken Ludwig's Lady Molly of Scotland Yard (world premiere), Twelve Angry Men: A New Musical, Inherit the Wind, Man of La Mancha, Sweeney Todd, and Ragtime; Costume Design by Fabian Fidel Aguilar, credits include: The Moors (Yale Repertory Theatre), Preston Montfort – An American Tragedy and The Master and Margarita (Yale School of Drama); Voice and Dialect Coach Patricia Delorey, Asolo Rep credits include: The Mirror Crack'd, Come from Away, Ken Ludwig's Lady Molly of Scotland Yard (world premiere), Knoxville (world premiere), Silent Sky; Projection Design by Greg Emetaz, All is Calm , Come from Away, Ken Ludwig's Lady Molly of Scotland Yard, Man of La Mancha, Murder on the Orient Express (Asolo Rep) Champion, Fire Shot Up in My Bones (Metropolitan Opera); Sound Design by Katharine Horowitz, credits include: Fun Home, Falsettos, Candide (Theatre Latté Da); Scenic Design by Kate Sutton Johnson, Asolo Rep credit includes: Inherit the Wind, Sweeney Todd; Lighting Design by Philip Rosenberg, Broadway and West End credits include: Boop!, Mrs. Doubtfire, Pretty Woman, The Elephant Man, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, It's Only A Play.

SPONSORED BY ASOLO REP