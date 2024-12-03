LINCOLN ROAD HUSTLE Comes to Miami New Drama

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Miami New Drama has announced its latest production, Lincoln Road Hustle, a captivating and immersive theater experience written by award-winning documentary filmmaker Billy Corben, renowned for Cocaine Cowboys and the award-winning playwright Harley Elias. Directed by Miami New Drama’s Founder and Artistic Director Michel Hausmann, this site-specific performance will transform the vibrant landscape of Lincoln Road into a live stage, with performances taking place in restaurants, retail shops, cafés, and public spaces, building upon Miami New Drama’s legacy of bold, site-specific productions like Seven Deadly Sins and The Museum Plays. Lincoln Road Hustle will offer a thrilling portrayal of Miami’s seductive yet dangerous world, where diverse characters collide in a single night of life-changing decisions.

"This production embodies the essence of Miami—its pulse, intrigue, and relentless energy," said Michel Hausmann. "We are pushing the boundaries of theater by inviting the audience not just to observe but to experience this story in a way that feels intimate and exhilarating.” Lincoln Road Hustle will invite audiences on a riveting journey through an explosive evening filled with a major real estate “casino” deal, an audacious art heist, and a chance at love that spirals into chaos. As groups of audience members navigate the bustling street, they will eavesdrop on live, real-time conversations unfolding around them, revealing the interconnected lives of Miami's eclectic characters. "It's a city of crazy, sometimes unbelievable stories.

"Miami is like Ellis Island meets Fyre Festival,” said Billy Corben. “It’s a hustle town, and we’ve always thrived from scheme to scheme. It makes for priceless theater (and comedy). This show is a celebration of that entrepreneurial spirit — the American Dream by any means necessary — and Miami New Drama’s commitment to innovative theater. MiND brings the art that Miami both deserves and needs right now.”

The dynamic cast of Lincoln Road Hustle brings a diverse array of characters to life, each contributing to the show's vibrant energy and storytelling. Kristian Bikic brings energy to a role called Cardio, while Irene Adjan portrays the ever-dramatic Mother-in-law, adding a layer of sharp wit. Krystal Millie Valdez plays the fiery girlfriend, and Carmen Pelaez channels Chef Luna's culinary expertise. Marcela Paguaga shines as a social media-savvy influencer, with Jessica Farr stepping in as the Understudy for the role on December 6. The character, Juan, is played by Gabriell Salgado (Dec. 5 - Jan. 26) and Chris Ferrer (Jan. 30 - Feb. 16), bringing different nuances to the character. Kaelyn Gonzalez portrays Marjory, while Steve Anthony embodies Robert Leleon. Carlos Fabian adds depth to the role of the ambitious entrepreneur, and Jovon Jacobs keeps the hustle moving as the sweeper. Finally, Gregg Weiner takes on the role of the host, guiding audiences through the whirlwind world of Lincoln Road. Together, this talented ensemble creates an unforgettable experience full of humor, drama, and heart.

Utilizing immersive theater techniques developed through MiND's award-winning productions like its predecessors Seven Deadly Sins and the more recent The Museum Plays, this production promises a unique theatrical experience unlike anything seen on a screen or staged indoors. Five groups of approximately 40 people will simultaneously become part of the narrative in an almost voyeuristic way as they navigate through a world where every corner somehow intertwines and holds a new twist. As the groups move from set to set, they eventually converge at one location to witness the finale, revealing their connection.

“Lincoln Road is a vibrant cultural art hub, offering residents and visitors a unique space to experience diverse culture for over six decades,” said Anabel Llopis, executive director of the Lincoln Road Business Improvement District. “As we continue to curate experiences that celebrate creativity, our mission is to uphold the road’s legacy of being a hub for art, music, theater, and more, ensuring it remains a year-round destination for culture.”

Lincoln Road Hustle is set to open on December 6, with a premiere night on December 14, 2024. Performances run through February 16. The production will begin at The Colony Theater at 1040 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach. Tickets are available now at Miami New Drama. Patrons are encouraged to secure their seats early for this transformative experience. This production is proudly sponsored by the Lincoln Road Business Improvement District, The Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau, the City of Miami Beach, and IKE, whose support brings this vibrant production to life.

