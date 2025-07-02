Island SPACE Caribbean Museum to Host Third Annual HERS Celebration Honoring Caribbean Women

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Island SPACE Caribbean Museum will present the third annual HERS – Honoring Exceptionally Regal Sisters celebration on Sunday, July 20, 2025, from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. To accommodate a growing audience, the event will be held at Colony West Golf Club in Tamarac, highlighting the resilience, leadership, and cultural impact of women across the Caribbean diaspora.

This year’s celebration honors 12 Caribbean women from diverse backgrounds and professions, including Yolanda Cash Jackson (The Bahamas), Tamara Beliard Rodriguez (Haiti), Andrea Hall (Jamaica), Mary Sol Gonzalez (Venezuela), and Dr. Monefe Young (Barbados), among others. Of the twelve nominees, three will receive the 2025 HERS Award for their continued contributions to Caribbean and diaspora communities.

Founded in 2020, Island SPACE is the only pan-Caribbean heritage museum in the world. With over 25% of South Florida’s population claiming Caribbean heritage, the museum serves as a vital cultural bridge through exhibitions and community programs like HERS.

In addition to the awards presentation, the afternoon will feature:

A fashion showcase spotlighting Caribbean and African diaspora designers

An artisan marketplace with vendors offering handmade and culturally inspired goods

Presentations by guest speakers including Dr. Lydia Malcolm, makeup artist Rory Lee, and hair health specialist Peggy Nisbett Riggs

Raffle prizes including hotel stays, fine dining experiences, museum merchandise, and more

“HERS is our chance to give Caribbean women their flowers, and we do it with pride,” said Calibe Thompson, co-founder and Executive Director of Island SPACE. “This is a woman-led organization, and we created this event to honor the bold, resilient, spectacular women who keep our communities and cultures thriving—often without applause.”

Tickets are $30 in advance or $35 at the door. Proceeds support Island SPACE Caribbean Museum’s mission to preserve and promote Caribbean culture. For event details and tickets, visit islandspacefl.org/hers2025. To enter the raffle, visit islandspacefl.org/raffle.

Photo Credit: Island SPACE Caribbean Museum