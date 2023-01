Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards

The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. The audiences have voted and made their selections for the best theatre and performances.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Want to be the first to know about the 2022 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards? Sign up for our local newsletter here.

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Winner: Susan Edwards Martin - FEARLESS FEMALES IN THE FOOTLIGHTS - Luxe Sunset Blvd. Hotel



Runners-Up: Austin Nation - BECOMING AUSTIN NATION - Renberg Theater, Rebecca McGlynn - ASEXUALITY THE SOLO MUSICAL - Studio/Stag, Eli Hans - OUT OF THE BLUE - A MIRACULOUS MUSICAL - Zephyr Theater

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Eric Michaud - TEACHING A ROBOT HOW TO LOVE - Broadwater Black Box



Runners-Up: Christopher Jewell Valentin - LEGALLY BLONDE - Cupcake Theater, Cheryl Baxter - L.A. NOW AND THEN - Group Rep at the Lonny Chapman Theatre, Sonya L. Randall - URINETOWN - Long Beach Playhouse

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Atelier Abene - TEACHING A ROBOT TO LOVE: THE MUSICAL - Broadwater Black Box



Runners-Up: Annie Claire Hudson - RENT - Cupcake Theater, Christina Bayer - URINETOWN - Long Beach Playhouse, Michael Mullen - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Studio/Stage

Best Dance Production

Winner: BALLET HISP√ĀNICO - Wallis Annenberg Center for Performing Arts



Runners-Up: BODYTRAFFIC - Wallis Annenberg Center for Performing Arts

Best Direction Of A Musical

Winner: Ashley Ward - TEACHING A ROBOT TO LOVE - Broadwater Black Box



Runners-Up: Brayden Hade and Jewell Valentin - LEGALLY BLONDE - Cupcake Theater, Barry Pearl - 13 - Simi Valley Cultural Center, Rovin Jay - URINETOWN - Long Beach Playhouse

Best Direction Of A Play

Winner: Terry Hanauer - REMEMBERING THE FUTURE - The Odyssey Theatre



Runners-Up: Jennifer Chang - EVERYBODY - Antaeus Theater Company, Brian Gene White - FUTURE TRIPPING - LOFT Ensemble, Mikey Mulhearn - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Foolish Production Co/Broadwater

Best Ensemble Performance

Winner: TEACHING A ROBOT HOW TO LOVE - Broadwater Black Box



Runners-Up: URINETOWN - Long Beach Playhouse, DRAG THE MUSICAL - The Bourbon Room, HAIR - Altadena Music Theatre

Best Immersive Production

Winner: Natasha Mercado - TREE - LGBT Center



Runners-Up: REMEMBERING THE FUTURE - The Odyssey Theatre, LA MONOLOGUE & SONG SLAM - Zephyr Theatre / Studio For Performing Arts LA, Chloris Li - DESERT ROCK GARDEN - NEW VILLAGE ARTS

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Szu-Yun Wang - URINETOWN - Long Beach Playhouse



Runners-Up: James G Smith - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Cupcake Theater, Wesley Charles Siu Muen Chew - ASSASSINS - East West Players, Donny Jackson - IF I FORGET - Fountain Theatre

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Winner: Aaron Wilson - TEACHING A ROBOT TO LOVE: THE MUSICAL - Blackwater Black box



Runners-Up: Todd Schroeder - SAM HARRIS: OPENLY GRAY - Catalina Jazz Club, Stephen Olear - URINETOWN - Long Beach Playhouse, Chris Wade - HAIR - Altadena Music Theatre

Best Musical

Winner: TEACHING A ROBOT TO LOVE: THE MUSICAL - Blackwater Black box



Runners-Up: LEGALLY BLONDE - Cupcake at the Majestic, URINETOWN - Long Beach Playhouse, DRAG THE MUSICAL - The Bourbon Room

Best New Play Or Musical

Winner: DRAG THE MUSICAL - The Bourbon Room



Runners-Up: LYME DISEASE: THE MUSICAL - Actors Company, ASEXUALITY: A SOLO MUSICAL - Studio/Stage, REMBERING THE FUTURE - Odyssey Theatre

Best Performer In A Musical

Winner: Margie Mays - LEGALLY BLONDE - Cupcake Theater



Runners-Up: Christopher Jewell Valentin - RENT - Cupcake Theater, Aliza Pearl - TEACHING A ROBOT TO LOVE: THE MUSICAL - Broadwater Black Box, Nick Adams - DRAG THE MUSICAL - The Bourbon Room

Best Performer In A Play

Winner: Michael Corbett - REMEMBERING THE FUTURE - The Odyssey



Runners-Up: Adam Kantor - THE INHERITANCE - Geffen Playhouse, Michael Mullen - ANGELS IN AMERICA: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES - Long Beach Playhouse, Alex Skuby - GASLIGHT HOUSE - Whitefire Theatre

Best Play

Winner: ANGELS IN AMERICA - Foolish Production Co / Broadwater Black Box



Runners-Up: IF I FORGET - Fountain Theatre, THE INHERITANCE - Geffen Playhouse, YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Long Beach Playhouse

Best Production of an Opera

Winner: ON GOLD MOUNTAIN - LA Opera



Runners-Up: RETURN TO THE FUTURE - Odyssey theater JACARANDA'S CONCERT PREMIERE OF ARKHIPOV BY COMPOSER PETER KNELL AND LIBRETTIST STEPHANIE FLEISCHMANN - Kirk Douglas Theatre

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: David Scaglione - URINETOWN - Long Beach Playhouse



Runners-Up: Seth Kamenow - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center, Brayden Hade - LEGALLY BLONDE - Cupcake Theater, Ali Roustaei - FUTURE TRIPPING - LOFT Ensemble

Best Solo Production

Winner: FROM A YARDIE TO A YANKEE - Theatre West



Runners-Up: ASEXUALITY: A SOLO MUSICAL - Studio/Stage, THE ITALIAN IN ME - Theatre West, MIKE BIRBIGLIA: THE OLD MAN AND THE POOL - Mark Taper Forum

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Sammy Stritmatter - L.A. NOW AND THEN - Group Rep at the Lonny Chapman Theatre



Runners-Up: Cricket Myers - ASSASSINS - East West Players, Jessica Dellrae Rivera - URINETOWN - Long Beach Playhouse, Steve Shaw - THE DESPERATE HOURS - Group Rep at the Lonny Chapman Theatre

Best Special Event

Winner: A SONDHEIM CELEBRATION. LIVE. LAUGH. LOVE. - Musical Theatre Guild



Runners-Up: OUT OF THE BLUE - Eli Hans, TALES OF THE LONG BEACH PLAYHOUSE - Long Beach Playhouse, GHOSTWALK - Santa Paula Theater Center

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Winner: Renee Wylder - LEGALLY BLONDE - Cupcake Theater



Runners-Up: Zozo Chen-Wernik - LYME DISEASE: THE MUSICAL - Let Live Theater at The Actors Company, Bonnie Gordon - TEACHING A ROBOT TO LOVE: THE MUSICAL - Broadwater Black Box, Jason Graae - SPAMILTON - Musical Theatre West

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Winner: Yukari Black - SHIZUKA - ťĚô - The Zephyr Theatre



Runners-Up: Andrew Neaves - REMEMBERING THE FUTURE - Odyssey Theatre Ensembl, Jahel Corban Caldera - ANGELS IN AMERICA: A GAY FANTASIA ON NATIONAL THEMES, PART ONE: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES AND PART TWO: PERESTROIKA - Broadwater Black Box, Belle Guillory - VALLEY SONG - International City Theatre

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

Winner: TEACHING A ROBOT TO LOVE - Broadwater Black Box



Runners-Up: TOPSY TURVY - The Wisteria Theater Company, 13 THE MUSICAL - Simi Valley Cultural Center, WHEN YURI MET MALCOLM - East West Players

Favorite Local Theatre

Winner: Long Beach Playhouse



Runners-Up: Broadwater Black Box, Whitefire Theatre, East West Players