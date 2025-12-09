Latest Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Philippines Awards

Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards

The Latest standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Philippines Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2025 BroadwayWorld Philippines Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Lea Salonga - STAGE, SCREEN & EVERYTHING IN BETWEEN - The Theatre at Solaire 79%



Keala Settle - THIS IS ME: AN EVENING WITH KEALA SETTLE - Theatre Group Asia 13%



Shiela Valderrama - PART OF MY WORLD - Tanghalang Ignacio Jimenez (CCP) 9%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Gerald Magallanes - BONIFACIO ANG SUPREMO ISANG MUSIKAL - Philstagers Foundation 31%



PJ REBULLIDA - LIWANAG SA DILIM - 9 Works Theatrical 20%



Vincent Paul Diez Gaton - SCHOOL OF ROCK - 2TinCans Philippines Inc. 10%



Gio Gahol - WALANG ARAY - Philippine Educational Theatre Association 9%



Carrie-Anne Ingrouille - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - GMG Productions, ATG Productions 5%



JM Cabling - SIDE SHOW - Power Mac Center Spotlight Blackbox Theater 5%



Stephen Viñas - DELIA D - Newport World Resorts and Full House Theater Company 5%



Arnold Trinidad - THE BODYGUARD - Proscenium Theater 5%



Carrie-Anne Ingrouille - SIX THE MUSICAL - The Theatre at Solaire 4%



Dan Wesley - PILATO - The Corner Studio 4%



Paul Alexander Morales - THE FOXTROT - Mirror Studio Theatre 2%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Salve Arbo - HAPHOW THE MUSICAL - Solaire 35%



Emy Tañada - BONIFACIO: ANG SUPREMO ISANG MUSIKAL - Philstagers Theatre Foundation 20%



Mio Infante - LIWANAG SA DILIM MUSICAL - RCBC Auditorium 12%



Raven Ong - INTO THE WOODS - Samsung Performing Arts Theater 11%



Vince Lopez - SCHOOL OF ROCK - 2TinCans Philippines Inc. 6%



Bonsai Cielo - WALANG ARAY - Philippine Educational Theatre Association 5%



Hershee Tantiado, Phillip Domingo - ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Repertory Philippines 4%



Allan Nazareno - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT TIME - UP Cebu Performing Arts Hall 3%



Carlos Siongco - SIDE SHOW - Power Mac Center Spotlight Blackbox Theater 2%



Gabriella Slade - SIX THE MUSICAL - The Theatre at Solaire 2%



Mio Infante - THE BODYGUARD - Proscenium Theater 1%



Best Dance Production

COMPANY WAYNE MCGREGOR - Samsung Performing Arts Theater 100%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Atty. Vincent Tañada - BONIFACIO ANG SUPREMO: ISANG MUSIKAL - Philstagers Foundation 32%



Robbie Guevara - LIWANAG SA DILIM MUSICAL - RCBC Auditorium 19%



Chari Arespacochaga - INTO THE WOODS - Samsung Performing Arts Theater 13%



Sarah Mae Enclona Henderson - SCHOOL OF ROCK - 2TinCans Philippines Inc. 9%



Mikko Angeles - BAR BOYS THE MUSICAL - Barefoot Theater 7%



Ian Segarra - WALANG ARAY - Philippine Educational Theatre Association 5%



Adam Penford - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - GMG Productions, ATG Productions 4%



Eldrin Veloso - PILATO - The Corner Studio 3%



Toff De Venecia - NEXT TO NORMAL - Power Mac Center Spotlight Blackbox Theater 3%



Mae An Espinosa - LEGALLY BLONDE - Ateneo Blue Rep 3%



Miren Sofia Jordana - IN THE HEIGHTS CEBU 2024 - Golden Sun Performing Arts Center 2%



Best Direction Of A Play

JP Lopez - GOODNIGHT LOVE - PSF 35%



Bobby Garcia - REQUEST SA RADYO - Samsung Performing Arts Theater 13%



Charlene Virlouvet - LOVE, LOSS AND WHAT I WORE - 2TinCans Philippines, Inc. 11%



Sarah Facuri - ANNIVERSARY - CCP Gimenez Black Box 7%



Alex Baylon - HELE - KLASIKS - Act Avenue 5%



Alexander Paul Morales - THE FOXTROT - Theatre Titas 4%



Rem Delos Reyes - PATAYIN SA BARBERSHOP SI BARBARA - Act Avenue 4%



Juhan Concepcion - PANGARAP KONG MAGING SERIAL KELLER - Act Avenue 4%



Paul Jake Paule - HUWAG MO KAMING HAWAKAN - Artist Playground 4%



Clariza Mae Sevilla and Allan Nazareno - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT TIME - UP Cebu Performing Arts Hall 4%



Jenny Jamora - BAWAT BONGGANG BAGAY - Power Mac Center Spotlight Blackbox Theater 4%



Maribel Legarda - LET'S DO LUNCH - Mirror Studio Theatre 3%



Johnnie Moran - PRESIDENT SUITE #2 - CCP Gimenez Black Box 2%



Paul Alexander Morales - THE FOXTROT - Mirror Studio Theatre 1%



Best Ensemble

HAPHOW THE MUSICAL - CityDanse Academy 31%



BONIFACIO: ANG SUPREMO ISANG MUSIKAL - Philstagers Theatre Foundation 20%



LIWANAG DA DILIM - 9 Works Theatrical 13%



INTO THE WOODS - Theatre Group Asia 9%



SCHOOL OF ROCK - 2TinCans Philippines Inc. 5%



WALANG ARAY - Philippine Educational Theatre Association 4%



VIRGIN LABFEST XX HINOG SET A - “POLAR COORDINATES” - Cultural Center of the Philippines 3%



KWENTUHOG: JAM - Act Avenue 2%



PILATO - The Corner Studio 2%



COME FROM AWAY - GMG Productions 2%



DEAR EVAN HANSEN - GMG Productions, ATG Productions 2%



LOVE, LOSS AND WHAT I WORE - 2TinCans Philippines, Inc. 2%



SIDE SHOW - Power Mac Center Spotlight Blackbox Theater 2%



DELIA D - Full House 2%



LET'S DO LUNCH - Mirror Studio Theatre 1%



THE BODYGUARD - Proscenium Theater 0%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Joey Nombre - HAPHOW THE MUSICAL - Solaire 37%



John Paul Santos - BONIFACIO ANG SUPREMO ISANG MUSIKAL - Philstagers Theatre Foundation 24%



Arjay Catapang - KWENTUHOG: JAM - Act Avenue 6%



Elizabeth Mak - REQUEST SA RADYO - Samsung Performing Arts Theater 6%



Louie Carl Basalo - LOVE, LOSS AND WHAT I WORE - 2TinCans Philippines Inc. 5%



Clark Jolbot - SCHOOL OF ROCK - 2TinCans Philippines Inc. 4%



Gabo Tolentino - SIDE SHOW - Power Mac Center Spotlight Blackbox Theater 4%



Tim Deiling - SIX THE MUSICAL - The Theatre at Solaire 3%



Matt Daw - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - GMG Productions, ATG Productions 3%



Gabo Tolentino - NEXT TO NORMAL - Power Mac Center Spotlight Blackbox Theater 2%



John Francis Casing - IN THE HEIGHTS CEBU 2024 - Golden Sun Performing Arts Center 2%



Irene Romero - LET'S DO LUNCH - Mirror Studio Theatre 2%



Shakira Villa-Symes - THE BODYGUARD - 9 Works Theatrical 2%



Irene Romero - THE FOXTROT - Mirror Studio Theatre 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

MJ ASPACIO - HAPHOW THE MUSICAL - Solaire 39%



Pipo Cifra - BONIFACIO: ANG SUPREMO ISANG MUSIKAL - Philstagers Theatre Foundation 24%



Gerard Salonga - INTO THE WOODS - Samsung Performing Arts Theater 19%



Ejay Yatco - NEXT TO NORMAL - Power Mac Center Spotlight Blackbox Theater 6%



Daniel Bartolome - THE BODYGUARD - 9 Works Theatrical 4%



Michael Bradley - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - GMG Productions, ATG Productions 4%



Pauline Arejola - PILATO - The Corner Studio 4%



Best Musical

HAPHOW THE MUSICAL - CityDanse Academy 31%



BONIFACIO ANG SUPREMO ISANG MUSIKAL - Philstagers Foundation 19%



LIWANAG SA DILIM - 9 Works Theatrical 13%



INTO THE WOODS - Samsung Theater 11%



SCHOOL OF ROCK - 2TinCans Philippines, Inc. 7%



BAR BOYS - Barefoot Theater 7%



WALANG ARAY - Philippine Educational Theatre Association 4%



PILATO - The Corner Studio 2%



DEAR EVAN HANSEN - GMG Productions, ATG Productions 2%



SIDE SHOW - Power Mac Center Spotlight Blackbox Theater 1%



DELIA D - Full House 1%



NEXT TO NORMAL - Power Mac Center Spotlight Blackbox Theater 1%



SIX THE MUSICAL - The Theatre at Solaire 1%



COME FROM AWAY - GMG 1%



THE BODYGUARD - Proscenium Theater 0%



Best New Play Or Musical

HAPHOW THE MUSICAL - CItyDanse Academy 36%



BONIFACIO “ANG SUPREMO” ISANG MUSIKAL - Philstagers theater foundation 26%



LIWANAG SA DILIM - 9 Works Theatrical 20%



VIRGIN LABFEST XX HINOG SET A - “POLAR COORDINATES” - Cultural Center of the Philippines 6%



KWENTUHOG: JAM - Act AVenue 4%



PILATO - The Corner Studio 4%



LET'S DO LUNCH - Mirror Studio Theatre 3%



THE FOXTROT - Mirror Studio Theatre 2%



Best Performer In A Musical

Alexa Ilacad - LIWANAG SAB DILIM - 9 Works Theatrical 25%



Yvonne Ensomo - BONIFACIO “ANG SUPREMO” ISANG MUSIKAL - Philstagers theater foundation 21%



Lea Salonga - INTO THE WOODS - Samsung Performing Arts Theater 15%



Zyra Dee - SCHOOL OF ROCK - 2TinCans Philippines Inc. 5%



Abbey Romero - BONIFACIO ANG SUPREMO - Philippine Stagers Foundation 4%



Teetin Villanueva - INTO THE WOODS - Samsung Theater 3%



Lance Reblando - WALANG ARAY - PETA Theater 3%



Grant Bacaltos - SCHOOL OF ROCK - 2TinCans Philippines Inc. 3%



Jerome Ferguson - PILATO - The Corner Studio 2%



Mikkie Volante - INTO THE WOODS - Samsung Performing Arts Theater 2%



Ellis Kirk - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - GMG Productions, ATG Productions 1%



Gio Gahol - WALANG ARAY - Philippine Educational Theatre Association 1%



Marynor Madamesila - WALANG ARAY - Philippine Educational Theatre Association 1%



Fidel Redado - BONIFACIO:ANG SUPREMO,ISANG MUSIKAL - Philstagers Theater Foundation 1%



Marvin Ong - SIDE SHOW - Power Mac Center Spotlight Blackbox Theater 1%



Chin Ortega - BONIFACIO:ANG SUPREMO, ISANG MUSIKAL - Philstagers Theater Foundation 1%



Gerald Santos - HAPHOW THE MUSICAL - CityDanse Academy 1%



Josh Dela Cruz - INTO THE WOODS - Samsung Performing Arts Theater 1%



Sheena Belarmino - NEXT TO NORMAL - Power Mac Center Spotlight Blackbox Theater 1%



Vince Tañada - BONIFACIO, ANG SUPREMO: ISANG MUSIKAL - PhilStagers Theatre Foundation 1%



Shiela Valderrama - NEXT TO NORMAL - The Sandbox Collective 1%



Joaquin Codilla - IN THE HEIGHTS CEBU 2024 - Golden Sun Performing Arts Center 1%



Onyl Torres - PILATO - The Corner Studio 1%



Rae Basiga - IN THE HEIGHTS CEBU 2024 - Golden Sun Performing Arts Center 1%



JOHN REY RIVAS - BONIFACIO ANG SUPREMO - PHILSTAGERS FOUNDATION INC. 0%



Best Performer In A Play

Jack Gaza - VIRGIN LABFEST XX HINOG SET A - “POLAR COORDINATES” - Cultural Center of the Philippines 37%



OJ Arci - GOODNIGHT LOVE - PSF 21%



Dolly De Leon - REQUEST SA RADYO - Samsung Performing Arts Theater 12%



Sarah Mae Enclona-Henderson - LOVE, LOSS AND WHAT I WORE - 2TinCans Philippines, Inc. 5%



Jon Santos - BAWAT BONGGANG BAGAY - Power Mac Center Spotlight Blackbox Theater 3%



Arrol Dacayo - FLORANTE AT LAURA - Artist Playground 3%



Kyle Casil - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT TIME - UP Performing Arts Hall 2%



JC Santos - THE FOXTROT - Theatre Titas 2%



Jackie Lou Blanco - THE FOXTROT - Mirror Studio Theatre 2%



Cedrick Lopez - KWENTUHOG: JAM - Act Avenue 2%



Kirsten Chen Maniquiz - PANGARAP KONG MAGING SERIAL KELLER - Act Avenue 2%



Paul Jake Paule - FLORANTE AT LAURA - Artist Playground 2%



Regal Oliva - LOVE, LOSS AND WHAT I WORE - 2TinCans Philippines, Inc. 1%



Yalena Achacoso - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT TIME - UP Performing Arts Hall 1%



Issa Litton - LET'S DO LUNCH - Mirror Studio Theatre 1%



Vanessa Fe - LOVE, LOSS AND WHAT I WORE - 2TinCans Philippines, Inc. 1%



Koi Alcantara - PANGARAP KONG MAGING SERIAL KELLER - Act Avenue 1%



Michael Hilao - VIRGIN LABFEST XX HINOG SET A - “POLAR COORDINATES” - Cultural Center of the Philippines 1%



Mark Jun Halipot - KLASIKS - Act Avenue 1%



Naths Everett - LET'S DO LUNCH - Mirror Studio Theatre 1%



Best Play

GOODNIGHT LOVE - PSF 36%



REQUEST SA RADYO - Samsung Performing Arts Theater 15%



LOVE, LOSS AND WHAT I WORE - 2TinCans Philippines, Inc. 14%



VIRGIN LABFEST XX HINOG SET A - “POLAR COORDINATES” - Cultural Center of the Philippines 10%



KWENTUHOG: JAM - Act Avenue 7%



PANGARAP KONG MAGING SERIAL KELLER - Act Avenue 5%



THE FOXTROT - Theatre Titas 4%



LET'S DO LUNCH - Mirror Studio Theatre 4%



PATAYIN SA BARBERSHOP SI BARBARA - Act Avenue 4%



Best Production of an Opera

TOSCA - Lyric Opera of the Philippines 100%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Kris Manubay - BONIFACIO: ANG SUPREMO ISANG MUSIKAL - Philstagers Theatre Foundation 37%



Ohm David - INTO THE WOODS - Samsung Performing Arts Theater 17%



Shifrah Bouchikhi-Enclona - SCHOOL OF ROCK - 2TinCans Philippines Inc. 12%



Clint Ramos - REQUEST SA RADYO - Samsung Performing Arts Theater 10%



Carlos Siongco - LET'S DO LUNCH - Mirror Studio Theatre 7%



Morgan Large - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - GMG Productions, ATG Productions 5%



Mark Dalacat - SIDE SHOW - Power Mac Center Spotlight Blackbox Theater 4%



Sushmita Figues - IN THE HEIGHTS CEBU 2024 - Golden Sun Performing Arts Center 4%



Mark Dalacat - NEXT TO NORMAL - Power Mac Center Spotlight Blackbox Theater 3%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Zenaiah Lizardo - BONIFACIO ANG SUPREMO ISANG MUSICAL - Philstagers Theater Foundation 44%



Megumi Katayama - INTO THE WOODS - Samsung Performing Arts Theater 26%



Tom Marshall - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - GMG Productions, ATG Productions 10%



Aji Manalo - THE BODYGUARD - 9 Works Theatrical 7%



Angel Dayao - LET'S DO LUNCH - Mirror Studio Theatre 6%



Angel Dayao - THE FOXTROT - Mirror Studio Theatre 5%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Sophia Aspacio - HAPHOW THE MUSICAL - Solaire 32%



Bea Martin - BONIFACIO ANG SUPREMO ISANG MUSIKAL - Philstagers Foundation 19%



NEOMI GONZALES - LIWANAG SA DILIM - 9 Works Theatrical 10%



Eugene Domingo - INTO THE WOODS - Samsung Performing Arts Theater 9%



Arielle Jacobs - INTO THE WOODS - Theatre Group Asia 5%



Kakki Teodoro - INTO THE WOODS - Samsung Theater 5%



Patricia Grace Crago - SCHOOL OF ROCK - 2TinCans Philippines Inc. 4%



Christy Lagapa - PILATO - The Corner Studio 2%



Vince Lopez - SCHOOL OF ROCK - 2TinCans Philippines Inc. 2%



Arrol Dacayo - KALYE A - Trick Creatives Production 2%



Derrick Gozos - LIWANAG SA DILIM MUSICAL - RCBC Auditorium 2%



Noel Rayos - PILATO - The Corner Studio 2%



Fia Mikaele Cagulada - SCHOOL OF ROCK - 2TinCans Philippines Inc. 1%



Ghylliane Dave Caballes - SCHOOL OF ROCK - 2TinCans Philippines, Inc. 1%



Rody Vera - INTO THE WOODS - Samsung Performing Arts Theater 1%



Sarah Facuri - INTO THE WOODS - Samsung Theater 1%



Rebecca McKinnis - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - GMG Productions, ATG Productions 1%



Pamela Imperial - SIDE SHOW - Power Mac Center Spotlight Blackbox Theater 1%



Vyen Villanueva - THE BODYGUARD - Proscenium Theater 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Gerald Magallanes - GOODNIGHT LOVE - PSF 44%



Ash Nicanor - LET'S DO LUNCH - Theatre Titas 17%



Shifrah Bouchikhi-Enclona - LOVE, LOSS AND WHAT I WORE - 2TinCans Philippines, Inc. 9%



Catrina Suarez - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT TIME - UP Cebu Performing Arts Hall 8%



Liana San Diego - LOVE, LOSS AND WHAT I WORE - 2TinCans Philippines, Inc. 6%



Shanice Kae Suarez - LOVE, LOSS AND WHAT I WORE - 2TinCans Philippines, Inc. 6%



Regina Binueza - LOVE, LOSS AND WHAT I WORE - 2TinCans Philippines, Inc. 5%



Choi Castellano - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT TIME - UP Cebu Performing Arts Hall 5%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

HAPHOW THE MUSICAL - Solaire 51%



ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Repertory Philippines 49%



Favorite Local Theatre

Philstagers theater foundation 28%



9 Works Theatrical 21%



Theatre Group Asia 15%



Philippine Educational Theatre Association 14%



Act Avenue 6%



The Sandbox Collective 6%



GMG Productions 4%



Artist Playground 3%



IdeaFirst Live! 1%



