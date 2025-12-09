Ashanti, Busta Rhymes, En Vogue, & More Join 2026 'Pass The Mic Live!' Event in Los Angeles

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Black Promoters Collective and DJ Cassidy will bring the maestro’s "Pass The Mic Live!" to the Kia Forum on Valentine's Day, Saturday, February 14, 2026, for a one-time-only all-star celebration of love and music uniting ten musicians on one stage during NBA All-Star weekend.

Hip Hop and R&B royalty Ashanti, Busta Rhymes, En Vogue, Fabolous, Ja Rule, Lil Kim, and Mya will unite for performances, while DJ Cassidy will weave all performers together into one explosive, continuous, collaborative musical experience. ﻿Tickets go on pre-sale on Thursday, December 11, at 10:00am local time and on sale to the general public on Friday, December 12, at 10:00am local time on Ticketmaster.com.

Following a sold-out show at New York’s Radio City Music Hall in celebration of Hip Hop's 50th birthday, three sold-out shows at Newark's Prudential Center, a sold-out residency at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas, and a headline performance at the 2025 NBA All-Star Halftime show in San Francisco, this one-night-only event will mark the debut of “Pass The Mic Live!” in the Los Angeles area.

"I was born and raised in New York City, but I have lived in Los Angeles for many years, so to finally debut 'Pass The Mic Live!' in LA is a dream come true," explains DJ Cassidy. "Sharing a stage with my musical heroes remains my life's greatest honor, and doing so in the city's most iconic arena will be truly surreal. Each one of these music legends helped shape who I am as a deejay and a music lover, which makes me even more excited to debut "Pass The Mic Live!" in this magical town during this magical time of Valentine's Day and NBA All-Star Weekend."

“Every collaboration with DJ Cassidy reminds us why he stands alone in this industry,” says Shelby Joyner, President of the Black Promoters Collective. “No one creates unforgettable musical experiences and unites legendary artists the way Cassidy does. Bringing this show to Los Angeles for the first time, especially during NBA All-Star Weekend, is an honor and a major moment for all of us.”

"DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic Live!" has now sold out venues nationwide with artists such as Chaka Khan, Charlie Wilson, TLC, Boyz II Men, Bobby Brown, Ne-Yo, and Robin Thicke. It’s Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood starred Hip Hop elites Ja Rule, Fat Joe, Slick Rick & Doug E. Fresh, with nightly special guests Akon, Public Enemy, Jermaine Dupri & Da Brat, Too Short, and Warren G.

And after closing 2024 on ABC's "Dick Clark's New Years Rockin' Eve" with a show-stealing "Pass The Mic Live!" experience in front of twenty million live television viewers, DJ Cassidy will return to "New Year's Rockin' Eve" to ring in 2026, this time alongside Busta Rhymes, T.I. and Wyclef Jean.

ABOUT THE BLACK PROMOTERS COLLECTIVE

As the only wholly Black-owned live music company on the Global Pollstar Top 100 Promoters list, the Black Promoters Collective (BPC) ranks at #39. Recently added to the 2025 Essence Power List, the BPC has also been featured three times on the Billboard Power Players List.

