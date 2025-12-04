Dick Van Dyke’s 100th Birthday Marked With Two-Week VANDY DAYS! Celebration In Malibu

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Malibu will host VANDY DAYS!: Celebrating Dick Van Dyke’s 100th Birthday, a multi-week community celebration organized by the Van Dyke Endowment for the Arts and the Malibu Film Society.

Events and activities will take place through December 14 at locations across the city, offering film screenings, public gatherings, family programming, and local business participation. The initiative will honor the actor, singer, and comedian’s century milestone and his longstanding ties to the Malibu community.

“We're genuinely honored to be a part of the celebration – and really excited to host so many fun events,” said Scott Tallal, President of Malibu Film Society. “Dick's wife, Arlene, couldn't have said it better: the couple could have held a fancy celebration in New York or LA, but they're keeping it here in Malibu to spread joy throughout the community and help our local businesses recover from the recent wildfires.”

The centerpiece of VANDY DAYS! will be Malibu Film Society programs, including the world premiere of Dick Van Dyke: A 100TH CELEBRATION, directed by Emmy Award winner Steve Boettcher, along with screenings of CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG and MARY POPPINS. Events will feature guest appearances, themed activities, and community gatherings welcoming audiences of all ages.

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Opening festivities will include a special screening of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang at Malibu Civic Theater, where the original “Chitty” car will be on display. A Dick Van Dyke-inspired costume contest will follow later in the week at Malibu City Hall, judged by Arlene Silver with prizes awarded for creativity and spirit. The world premiere of Dick Van Dyke: A 100TH CELEBRATION will take place at Malibu Civic Theater with a post-screening conversation featuring director Steve Boettcher. Additional programming includes a community night with food trucks and vendors at the Malibu Education Foundation's Christmas Tree Lot, as well as a public birthday card signing event with cake and festivities. The celebration will conclude with a dinner-and-a-movie presentation of Mary Poppins at Ollo Restaurant & Bar.

Elsewhere in Malibu, the Jolly Holiday Bazaar at the Malibu Farmers Market will offer vendors, food, crafts, and family activities. Vandy Camps celebrations will appear at multiple locations, and local businesses will participate with special promotions highlighted on a “Vandy Map” that will guide residents and visitors to hotels, restaurants, bars, and shops offering themed merchandise, discounts, and giveaways.