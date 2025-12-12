Open-Door Playhouse Will Bring Five Plays to Hollywood in January

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

For the second consecutive year, Open-Door Playhouse will present a selection of audience favorites live on stage in Hollywood as part of the 30 Minutes or Less Festival.

The plays will be presented at the Stephanie Feury Studio Theatre, 5636 Melrose Ave., Hollywood, CA 90038. Tickets for each program are $10 each and can be purchased at the door or online.

Here's a schedule of Open-Door Playhouse's live presentations:

She Was Dick's Tracie

Saturday, January 17, 2026 at 6:15 p.m.

Written by Sandra Cruze. Directed by Bernadette Armstrong. Starring Gary B. Lamb, Goreti da Silva, Peter Bonoff, Michael Mullen. Red, a dynamite redhead is found lying in a pool of her own blood in a back alley. Senior Detective Harry and his Assistant Jack and a coroner are called to the scene to solve her murder: Unknowingly, each of them have a connection to the recently deceased.

The End

Sunday, January 18 at 2:30 p.m.

Written by Patricia Motto. Directed by Bernadette Armstrong. Starring Anne Cooper and Joyce Hananel. The odds are pretty good that what you most worry about won't get you. But it's dead certain that something else will.

Fast Moving Consumer Goods

Written by Lori Londagin. Directed by Rachel Berney Needleman.. Starring Noelle Evangelisti and David Trice. A man gets the surprise of his life when he calls the Suicide Hotline.

(UN)Drinkable

Saturday, January 24 at 7:00 p.m.

Written by Dana Hall. Directed by Bernadette Armstrong. Starring Barika Phillips Bell, Ayla Rose Barreau, and Sue Gisser. In 2014, Flint, Michigan changed the source of its water supply. This resulted in the contamination of its drinking and bathing water, causing a dozen fatalities and sickening dozens more. The changes in the water supply were motivated by the greed of a few people in power and by systemic racism: The city was 54% Black.

Will's Dramaturg

Written by Rich Rubin. Directed by Kim Hlavac. Starring Jeffrey S.S. Johnson and Andrew Elvis Miller. A theatre pro offers advice to young Will Shakespeare.

These are special live on-stage presentations. Throughout the year, Open-Door Playhouse presents plays online in podcsast form.

Founded by playwright and filmmaker Bernadette Armstrong, Open-Door Playhouse is a Theater Podcast- like the radio dramas of the 1940s and 1950s. The Playhouse launched on September 15, 2020. At the time, Open-Door Playhouse provided Playwrights, Actors and Directors a creative outlet during the shutdown. Since its inception. Open-Door Playhouse has presented Short and One-Act plays from Playwrights across the country and internationally. In 2021 Open-Door Playhouse received a Communicator Award for Content for the Play Custody and in 2023 the play What's Prison Like was nominated for a Webby Award in the Crime & Justice Category.

Plays are produced by Bernadette Armstrong, Sound Engineer is David Peters, sound effects are provided by Audio Jungle, and music from Karaoke Version. All plays are recorded at The Oak House Studio in Altadena, CA.

