Photos: A CHRISTMAS CAROL At Lesher Center For The Arts

Production photos have been released from the West Coast premiere of A CHRISTMAS CAROL, Charles Dickens’ classic story adapted by Harrison David Rivers and directed by Jared Mezzocchi. The production is currently running at the Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek.

Rivers’ adaptation reframes the familiar narrative through the perspective of a young Tim Cratchit, whose wish sets in motion a series of ghostly encounters for Ebenezer Scrooge. The story follows Scrooge’s journey as he is confronted with visions that challenge his values and choices.

The production is presented in association with AXIS Dance Company, an ensemble that includes disabled, non-disabled, and neurodiverse performers. Directed by Mezzocchi, the staging incorporates multimedia design alongside live performance elements to depict Victorian London and its supernatural dimensions.

