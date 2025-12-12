Cameron Watson Named Artistic Director of Skylight Theatre Company

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Cameron Watson will become Skylight’s new Artistic Director beginning January 1, 2026. As previously announced, Gary Grossman will be stepping down after four decades of leadership as Producing Artistic Director of Skylight Theatre Company at the end of this year. Grossman, a highly regarded and beloved leader of the Los Angeles theatre community, grew Skylight into one of the most important and productive homes for new works at its legendary theatre in Los Feliz.

Comments Grossman, “Cameron’s passion, his theatrical vision and his ability to lead, listen, nurture and mentor make him the perfect fit for Skylight. I am proud to pass the torch of Artistic Director to my friend and colleague of over three decades. Skylight will grow and its legacy will be cemented with Cameron at the helm.”

Of his new appointment, Watson says, “It is with great pride and tremendous respect that I step into the role of Artistic Director of Skylight Theatre Company. I have been an active part of the Los Angeles theatre scene for many years, and this opportunity feels like a culmination of my vast experience, along with a beautiful alignment of the stars. All roads I have been traveling have been leading me here. I will stand on the remarkable foundation Gary has built, and I will honor his mission for Skylight as it moves forward into a new era. This gorgeous gem of a theatre on Vermont Avenue will become a beacon of bold, artistic expression for the community in which it sits, and a central cultural hub for adventurous, diverse and important work on our local and national stage.”

Cameron Watson is a multiple award-winning theatrical director and filmmaker who has carved a unique career that crosses over many genres and formats. Cameron is considered one of the most prolific and respected directors in the Los Angeles area and beyond. He is a recipient of the Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Award for Distinguished Achievement in Directing. Having been heralded as “one of our finest contemporary directors” by the Los Angeles Times, Cameron is known for his much-celebrated work with Pasadena Playhouse, Antaeus Theatre Company, Rogue Machine Theatre, Road Theatre, Ensemble Theatre Company, Fountain Theatre, New American Theatre, and more.

His productions have been seen across the nation, including The Kennedy Center. Cameron wrote, directed and produced the comedy series “Break a Hip,” which garnered Christina Pickles a Primetime Emmy Award for Best Actress. He wrote, directed and produced the Miramax feature film Our Very Own, starring Allison Janney in an Independent Spirit Award-nominated performance.

