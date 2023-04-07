Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: The Hollywood Museum Presents An Acting Animals Tribute Exhibit

Featuring personalities and pets from critically acclaimed book,"In Good Company”.

Apr. 07, 2023  
On the evening of April 6th, in advance of "NATIONAL PET DAY," (April 11th), Founder/President of the Hollywood Museum, Donelle Dadigan, hosted a tribute exhibit to Acting Animals.
Many of these fan favorites animals are simply known by one name including Lassie, Flipper, Cheeta, Trigger, Bengie, Pyewacket, Tramp or Old Yeller, Rin Tin Tin, Spuds MacKenzie, Morris the cat, Gentle Ben and more. The exhibit also features celebrated personalities and their personal pets (listed below), as well as the critically acclaimed book, "In Good Company" (Briton Publishers) by author/photographer, Johanna Siegman, which includes many personalities with their furry loved ones.
The tribute speakers included Donelle Dadigan (Founder/President the Hollywood Museum), Ed Begley Jr. (Young Sheldon/St Elsewhere), Vernon Wells (Road Warrior/Commando), Stanley Livingston (My Three Sons/Don't Eat The Daisies), Barry Livingston (My Three Sons/Notorious Nick), Johanna Siegmann (Photographer/Author of "In Good Company"), Liza Asner (Ed Asner's Daughter), Elaine Ballace (Rich and the Ruthless), Erin Murphy (Bewitched), and JoAnne Worley (LaughIn/Actors and Others for Animals).
Among those personalities in attendance to pay homage to our furry acting friends and family members were, Jerry Mathers (Leave it to Beaver), Kathy Garver (Family Affair), Alice Amter (Big Bang Theory), Kate Linder (Y&R), Darcy Donovan (Modern Family), Tyrone DuBose (Unsung), Darby Hinton (Daniel Boone), Geoffrey Mark (Best Selling author), Diana Lansleen (Y&R / Days of Our Lives), Kathy Kolla (Plastic Dreams), Jax Malcolm (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), Meredith Thomas (Keeping Up With the Joneses), Natasha Blasick (Paul T Goldman), Conner Dean (911), Vanessa Angel (Super Genious Babies), Lauren Samuels (West End Star), Mandy Fason (Love Simon) and more

Celebrity exhibit participants included a who's who of stage and screen talent including, Chita Rivera, Liz Abbott, Caroline Beck, Ed Begley Jr., Adrienne Barbeau, Stanley Livingston, Barry Livingston, Peter Marshall, Jon Provost, June Lockhart, Judy Norton, Adam Schiff, Erin Murphy, Michael Learned, Lydia Cornell, Alice Amter, Joan Van Ark, Stefanie Powers, Linda Purl, Jerry Mathers, Ann Walker, Lee Purcell, Bruce Davison, Donna Mills, Rebecca Wisocky, Michael Feinstein, Loretta Swit, JoAnne Worley, Ruta Lee, Diana Lansleen, Geri Jewell, George Chakiris, JoAnne Worley, Dee Wallace, Darby Hinton, Alison Arngrim, Carolyn Hennesy, Gabrielle Stone, Julie Newmar, Michael Learned, Toni Tennille, Garrett Bennet, Darcy Donovan, Steven Wishnoff, Raissa Katona Bennet, Brad Pitt, George & Erin Pennacchio, Jenny Bilfield, Carlos Carrasco, Laura Cohen, Michael & Tom d'Angora, Patricia de Leon, Kathy Garver, Jax Malcom, David Dubinsky, Danielle Eskinazi, Lorraine Feather, Paula Ficara, Roslyn Kind, Frances Fisher, Heather Frank, Justin Frank, Joel Friedman, Tracey Gluck, Gina Hecht, Katie Hoff, Richard Karn, Ron King, David Koz, Norman Lear, Tanya Moss, Lu Parker, Bill Peterson, Arcadio Poveda, Meredith Thomas, Elaine Ballace, Gretchen Reinhagen, Allan Rich, Claudia Russell, Alex Rybeck, Arturo Sandoval, David Scharf, Mark Schiff, Dave Scott, Columbus Short, Jackie Speier, Molly Stern, Gabrielle Stone, Gene Stone, Tierney Sutton, Eric Swalwell, Gregory Tororian, Steve Wastell, Gren Wells, Vernon Wells, Adrienne Wilkinson, Mark Winkler, Richard Yniguez, Ed Asner, Margarita Zavala, Betty White, Roy Rogers and Dale Evans, many more etc

People are their most genuine selves when they're with their pets. No matter how experienced or nervous someone is about being photographed, interviewed or even in crowds, as soon as they are with their pets, everything changes. The "In Good Company" coffee table book of fine art portraits, features notable people from a wide range of fields (arts, science, literature, performance, music, etc.), with their pets. A portion of profits will go to support Apex Protection Project, a Los Angeles-based 501(c)3 non-profit organization, created to save the wolf species through education, rescue and advocacy. Unlike traditional pet portraits, these unique images depict the relationship between people and their beloved pets. They portray everyday moments between them, which are intimate and mundane, often humorous, whimsical, or touching, and always genuine. Each person provides me with personal details of their relationship with their pet in order for me to envision a concept that is particular to them.

Photo Credit: Bill Dow, Courtesy of The Hollywood Museum

Photos: The Hollywood Museum Presents An Acting Animals Tribute Exhibit
Hollywood Museum Acting Animals and Personalities Pets Exhibit Overview

Photos: The Hollywood Museum Presents An Acting Animals Tribute Exhibit
Barry Livingston, Stanley Livingston, Donelle Dadigan, Kathy Garver and Jerry Mathers

Photos: The Hollywood Museum Presents An Acting Animals Tribute Exhibit
Jerry Mathers, Donelle Dadigan and Teresa Mathers

Photos: The Hollywood Museum Presents An Acting Animals Tribute Exhibit
Stanley Livingston=

Photos: The Hollywood Museum Presents An Acting Animals Tribute Exhibit
Lee Purcell with Donelle Dadigan

Photos: The Hollywood Museum Presents An Acting Animals Tribute Exhibit
Johanna Siegmann

Photos: The Hollywood Museum Presents An Acting Animals Tribute Exhibit
Donelle Dadigan and Darby Hinton

Photos: The Hollywood Museum Presents An Acting Animals Tribute Exhibit
Joanne Worley

Photos: The Hollywood Museum Presents An Acting Animals Tribute Exhibit
Erin Murphy and Donelle Dadigan

Photos: The Hollywood Museum Presents An Acting Animals Tribute Exhibit
Vernon Wells, Joanne Worley, Johanna Siegmann, Donelle Dadigan and Ed Begley Jr



Photos: First Look At THE CHILDREN At Ensemble Theatre Company Photo
Photos: First Look At THE CHILDREN At Ensemble Theatre Company
Ensemble Theatre Company (ETC) presents the fourth show of its 2022-23 Season, Michael Butler, Linda Purl and Nancy Travis starring in the London and Broadway hit, THE CHILDREN, written by Lucy Kirkwood and directed by Jenny Sullivan. THE CHILDREN will begin previews on Thursday, April 6 at 7:30pm; opens on Saturday, April 8 at 8:00pm and runs through Sunday, April 23, 2023 at The New Vic Theatre, 33 W. Victoria Street in Santa Barbara. See photos from the production.
World Premiere of MIDNIGHT SCREENING Debuts in Los Angeles This Month Photo
World Premiere of MIDNIGHT SCREENING Debuts in Los Angeles This Month
MIDNIGHT SCREENING written and directed by award winning writer Tim Schildberger is set for its World Premiere in Los Angeles on April 14th for a limited nine show run. 
Dream House Quartet Makes CAP UCLA Debut Photo
Dream House Quartet Makes CAP UCLA Debut
Dream House Quartet performs at UCLA's Center for the Art of Performance (CAP UCLA) on Sunday, April 30 at 7 pm in Royce Hall as part of the group's highly anticipated North American debut tour.
ArtsUP! LA Presents ROMEO ROCKS THE 80s Photo
ArtsUP! LA Presents ROMEO ROCKS THE 80's
 ArtsUp! LA will present Romeo Rocks the 80’s, a new jukebox musical featuring an all-blind cast and extraordinary musicians with different disabilities. 

More Hot Stories For You


World Premiere of MIDNIGHT SCREENING Debuts in Los Angeles This MonthWorld Premiere of MIDNIGHT SCREENING Debuts in Los Angeles This Month
April 7, 2023

MIDNIGHT SCREENING written and directed by award winning writer Tim Schildberger is set for its World Premiere in Los Angeles on April 14th for a limited nine show run. 
Dream House Quartet Makes CAP UCLA DebutDream House Quartet Makes CAP UCLA Debut
April 7, 2023

Dream House Quartet performs at UCLA's Center for the Art of Performance (CAP UCLA) on Sunday, April 30 at 7 pm in Royce Hall as part of the group's highly anticipated North American debut tour.
ArtsUP! LA Presents ROMEO ROCKS THE 80'sArtsUP! LA Presents ROMEO ROCKS THE 80's
April 7, 2023

 ArtsUp! LA will present Romeo Rocks the 80’s, a new jukebox musical featuring an all-blind cast and extraordinary musicians with different disabilities. 
Lucha VaVOOM Announces Two-Night Cinco De Mayo Engagement This MayLucha VaVOOM Announces Two-Night Cinco De Mayo Engagement This May
April 6, 2023

​​​​​​​Lucha VaVOOM (LVV), Los Angeles' longest-running, most celebrated variety show featuring world-class lucha libre-style wrestling, burlesque, aerialists, comedy, and more, is set to return with their annual Cinco de Mayan engagement on Thursday, May 4th and Friday, May 5th at their historic home venue The Mayan Theatre.
Naomi Grossman's AMERICAN WHORE STORY Opens June 1 At Skylight TheatreNaomi Grossman's AMERICAN WHORE STORY Opens June 1 At Skylight Theatre
April 6, 2023

Emmy-nominated actress Naomi Grossman, best known as fan-favorite 'Pepper,' the first multi-season crossover character from Ryan Murphy's hit television series American Horror Story, presents a raucous, irreverent love letter to AHS fans and the dubious art of self-compromise in this limited theatrical run of her new solo show, American Whore Story.
share
close sound sound