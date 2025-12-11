Irving Berlin’s WHITE CHRISTMAS to be Presented at El Portal Theatre

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

El Portal Theatre will present Irving Berlin’s White Christmas on the Debbie Reynolds Mainstage, December 18–21, 2025, for six performances only. Located in the heart of the NOHO Arts District, the historic El Portal Theatre is the oldest building and a designated landmark in the San Fernando Valley—and will celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2026. A special appearance by Santa Claus will take place in the El Portal lobby 5-7 prior to opening night Thursday, December 18!

Get ready to make your holidays merry and bright as Irving Berlin’s White Christmas comes to life in a heartwarming musical experience perfect for the entire family. Based on the beloved Paramount Pictures film, this dazzling production follows two army buddies–turned–entertainers who team up with a charming sister act to save a snowless Vermont inn—discovering friendship, romance, and the true spirit of the season along the way.

Featuring 17 Irving Berlin classics performed with a live orchestra, the show sparkles with spectacular choreography and some of the most beloved songs ever written, including “Count Your Blessings,” “Sisters,” and the iconic “White Christmas.” Overflowing with nostalgia, joy, and holiday magic, this production is the perfect way to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year.

Irving Berlin’s White Christmas is presented by Actors' Repertory Theatre of Simi and produced by Jan Glasband, directed by David Ralphe, Choreographed by Becky Castells, Musical Director/Conductor - Gary Poirot, Costumer - Jan Glasband. And starring Joey Langford, Jack Rodgers, Dawn Michelle, KiSea Katikka, Peter Fair, Beth Stockton, Anna Marie Melendrez, Lexi Windisch and Will Palo

El Portal Theatre is a cherished historic landmark nestled in the heart of North Hollywood, in the vibrant San Fernando Valley—just minutes from Universal Studios, Warner Bros., Disney, ABC, Radford, and NBC Burbank. Originally opened in 1926 as a vaudeville house, El Portal quickly became a cultural centerpiece. Over the decades, it evolved from hosting vaudeville acts to screening silent films and later Academy Award-winning movies, earning its place as the premier movie house in the Valley.

Through the Jazz Age, the Great Depression, four wars, and even the devastating Northridge earthquake of 1994, El Portal Theatre has endured, standing as a testament to the power of the arts and community. Affectionately known as "the Jewel in the North Hollywood Crown," El Portal Theatre is preparing to celebrate a remarkable milestone—its 100th anniversary next year.

