Photos: LACAE Hosts Sold-Out Reading With Emmy Winners & Nominees To Benefit Future Artists of Los Angeles

The Los Angeles Community of Acting and Entertainment (LACAE) hosted a sold-out evening of never-before-seen television pilot readings performed by Emmy winners, nominees, and Television Academy members, all in support of Future Artists of Los Angeles (FALA). Check out photos of the event.

The audience was treated to Encore Gardens, written and directed by Tanya Bershadsky, followed by Curtain Call, written and directed by T.C. De Witt.

Even with Game 7 of the World Series competing for attention, the night was described as a success filled with talent, laughter, and community spirit.

The cast and crew included Emmy winners Patrika Darbo, Kim Estes, and Marabina James; Emmy® nominees Kelsey Scott and Tanya Bershadsky; and Television Academy members Ray Proscia, Meredith Thomas, Gabrielle Walsh, Cameron Cowperthwaite, Malik B. El-Amin, Marco Fuller, Erica Ibsen, and T.C. De Witt.

Photo Credits: Ally Roche and David Tannenbaum



