Kravis Center Celebrates 20 YEARS OF THE AFRICAN AMERICAN FILM FESTIVAL

The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts will present the 20th Annual African American Film Festival (AAFF) from February 19–22, marking two decades of programming dedicated to Black cinema. Founded in 2006 by the late James Drayton, the festival returns to the Marshall E. Rinker Sr. Playhouse with a four-day lineup curated by author and film scholar Terri Francis.

This year’s theme, DANCE LIKE A BUTTERFLY, STING LIKE A BEE, highlights the athleticism of dancers and athletes through immersive documentaries, classic films, and contemporary features. The program centers stories of movement, discipline, and cultural impact, celebrating figures whose contributions have shaped film, sports, and performance history.

FESTIVAL LINEUP

Muhammad Ali, THE GREATEST (1977), Feature

Rinker Playhouse

Thursday, February 19 at 6:30 p.m.

Curated by Terri Francis with special guest Jimmy Jacques

Tom Gries’ documentary chronicles Muhammad Ali’s rise from Cassius Clay to global icon, tracing his 1964 heavyweight championship victory, conversion to Islam, political activism, and the historic 1974 “Rumble in the Jungle” in Kinshasa.

Also screening: GRIDIRON DIASPORA: THE HENRY MCDONALD STORY (2026), Jimmy Jacques, 2 min. (short)

Tickets: $25*

*Includes opening night reception beginning at 5:30 p.m.

PRINCESS TAM TAM (1935), Feature

Rinker Playhouse

Friday, February 20 at 6:30 p.m.

Curated by Terri Francis with special guest Nadege Green

Directed by Edmond Gréville and starring Josephine Baker, this musical comedy reimagines the Pygmalion story through Baker’s comedic and dance performances as a shepherdess transformed into a Parisian sensation.

Also screening: Josephine Baker WATCHES HERSELF (2019), Terri Francis, 7 min. (short)

Tickets: $15

LOVE & BASKETBALL (2000), Feature

Rinker Playhouse

Saturday, February 21 at 1:00 p.m.

Curated by Terri Francis with special guest Cathleen Dean

Sanaa Lathan and Omar Epps star as childhood friends whose shared dream of basketball stardom is tested by ambition, love, and circumstance.

Also screening: WADE IN THE WATER (2021), Cathleen Dean, 15 min. (short)

Tickets: $15

HE GOT GAME (1998), Feature

Rinker Playhouse

Saturday, February 21 at 6:30 p.m.

Curated by Terri Francis with special guest Dr. Danyelle Greene

Spike Lee’s drama follows a father and son navigating ambition, incarceration, and redemption in the world of college basketball.

Tickets: $15

STORMY WEATHER (1943), Feature

Rinker Playhouse

Sunday, February 22 at 1:00 p.m.

Curated by Terri Francis with special guest Gentry George

This classic musical stars Bill “Bojangles” Robinson and Lena Horne, featuring performances by Fats Waller and Cab Calloway.

Also screening: TYGERS (2014), Kevin Jerome Everson, 2 min. (short); KONPA (2023), Al Plancher, 9 min. (short)

Tickets: $15

Guests attending PEAK performances in the Rinker Playhouse will receive one complimentary beverage per ticket (non-alcoholic options available).

TICKETING INFORMATION

Tickets for Muhammad Ali, THE GREATEST are $25 and include the opening reception. All other screenings are $15 each. A $60 festival pass is available for the full series. Tickets may be purchased online at kravis.org or by phone at 561-832-7469. Student and educator rush discounts are available for all screenings.