Kravis Center Celebrates 20 YEARS OF THE AFRICAN AMERICAN FILM FESTIVAL

Founded in 2006 by the late James Drayton, the festival returns to the Marshall E. Rinker Sr. Playhouse with a four-day lineup.
The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts will present the 20th Annual African American Film Festival (AAFF) from February 19–22, marking two decades of programming dedicated to Black cinema. Founded in 2006 by the late James Drayton, the festival returns to the Marshall E. Rinker Sr. Playhouse with a four-day lineup curated by author and film scholar Terri Francis.
This year’s theme, DANCE LIKE A BUTTERFLY, STING LIKE A BEE, highlights the athleticism of dancers and athletes through immersive documentaries, classic films, and contemporary features. The program centers stories of movement, discipline, and cultural impact, celebrating figures whose contributions have shaped film, sports, and performance history.
Rinker Playhouse
Thursday, February 19 at 6:30 p.m.
Curated by Terri Francis with special guest Jimmy Jacques
Tom Gries’ documentary chronicles Muhammad Ali’s rise from Cassius Clay to global icon, tracing his 1964 heavyweight championship victory, conversion to Islam, political activism, and the historic 1974 “Rumble in the Jungle” in Kinshasa.
Also screening: GRIDIRON DIASPORA: THE HENRY MCDONALD STORY (2026), Jimmy Jacques, 2 min. (short)
Tickets: $25*
*Includes opening night reception beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Rinker Playhouse
Friday, February 20 at 6:30 p.m.
Curated by Terri Francis with special guest Nadege Green
Directed by Edmond Gréville and starring Josephine Baker, this musical comedy reimagines the Pygmalion story through Baker’s comedic and dance performances as a shepherdess transformed into a Parisian sensation.
Also screening: Josephine Baker WATCHES HERSELF (2019), Terri Francis, 7 min. (short)
Tickets: $15
Rinker Playhouse
Saturday, February 21 at 1:00 p.m.
Curated by Terri Francis with special guest Cathleen Dean
Sanaa Lathan and Omar Epps star as childhood friends whose shared dream of basketball stardom is tested by ambition, love, and circumstance.
Also screening: WADE IN THE WATER (2021), Cathleen Dean, 15 min. (short)
Tickets: $15
Rinker Playhouse
Saturday, February 21 at 6:30 p.m.
Curated by Terri Francis with special guest Dr. Danyelle Greene
Spike Lee’s drama follows a father and son navigating ambition, incarceration, and redemption in the world of college basketball.
Tickets: $15
Rinker Playhouse
Sunday, February 22 at 1:00 p.m.
Curated by Terri Francis with special guest Gentry George
This classic musical stars Bill “Bojangles” Robinson and Lena Horne, featuring performances by Fats Waller and Cab Calloway.
Also screening: TYGERS (2014), Kevin Jerome Everson, 2 min. (short); KONPA (2023), Al Plancher, 9 min. (short)
Tickets: $15
Guests attending PEAK performances in the Rinker Playhouse will receive one complimentary beverage per ticket (non-alcoholic options available).
Tickets for Muhammad Ali, THE GREATEST are $25 and include the opening reception. All other screenings are $15 each. A $60 festival pass is available for the full series. Tickets may be purchased online at kravis.org or by phone at 561-832-7469. Student and educator rush discounts are available for all screenings.
Videos