PALEYFEST LA 2026 Lineup Includes PLURIBUS, THE PITT, EMILY IN PARIS and More

The Paley Center for Media has announced the schedule for PALEYFEST LA 2026, which will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood from April 4 through April 12, 2026.

The annual festival will present screenings and moderated conversations with casts and creative teams from a range of current television series, along with a special 50th anniversary celebration of CHARLIE’S ANGELS featuring Kate Jackson, Jaclyn Smith, and Cheryl Ladd.

The 2026 lineup includes ABC and Hulu’s SCRUBS; Apple TV+ series PLURIBUS, SHRINKING, and YOUR FRIENDS & NEIGHBORS; HBO Max’s THE PITT; and Netflix titles EMILY IN PARIS and NOBODY WANTS THIS. Participating talent scheduled to appear across the festival includes Kristen Bell, Zach Braff, Adam Brody, Sarah Chalke, Lily Collins, Donald Faison, Jon Hamm, Bill Lawrence, Justine Lupe, Olivia Munn, Ashley Park, Amanda Peet, Jason Segel, R. Scott Gemmill, Rhea Seehorn, Darren Star, Karolina Wydra, and Noah Wyle.

“PaleyFest LA is a one-of-a-kind celebration where iconic talent, passionate fans, and unforgettable moments all come together,” said Maureen J. Reidy, President and CEO of The Paley Center for Media. “We are thrilled to welcome audiences back to the DOLBY THEATRE this April and are deeply grateful to our partners at Citi and the William S. Paley Foundation for their continued support in making this festival possible.”

As part of the festival’s tradition of milestone programming, PaleyFest LA will host a 50th anniversary reunion of CHARLIE’S ANGELS. In a joint statement, Kate Jackson, Jaclyn Smith, and Cheryl Ladd reflected on the series’ cultural impact and said they look forward to reuniting on the PaleyFest stage to discuss the show and their careers in television.

The festival is made possible by returning sponsor Citi and founding benefactor the William S. Paley Foundation. Presale access for Paley Members and Citi cardmembers begins January 27, followed by additional member presales and a general public on-sale later that week.

PALEYFEST LA 2026

Programming begins April 4 with PLURIBUS (Apple TV+), featuring a big-screen presentation of the season one finale and a conversation with Rhea Seehorn, Karolina Wydra, Carlos-Manuel Vesga, Samba Schutte, executive producer and writer Gordon Smith, and co-executive producer and writer Jenn Carroll.

On April 6, the festival will present the CHARLIE’S ANGELS 50th anniversary celebration with Kate Jackson, Jaclyn Smith, and Cheryl Ladd.

April 7 will feature SHRINKING (Apple TV+), including a screening of the season three finale and a conversation with Bill Lawrence, Brett Goldstein, Jason Segel, Jessica Williams, Michael Urie, Luke Tennie, Christa Miller, Lukita Maxwell, and Ted McGinley.

April 8 brings NOBODY WANTS THIS (Netflix), with a screening of an episode selected by the producers followed by a discussion with Kristen Bell, Adam Brody, Justine Lupe, Timothy Simons, Jackie Tohn, creator Erin Foster, and co-showrunners Jenni Konner and Bruce Eric Kaplan.

On April 10, EMILY IN PARIS (Netflix) will be featured with creator Darren Star, Andrew Fleming, Lily Collins, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, and Lucien Laviscount.

April 11 will include a daytime panel for SCRUBS (ABC and Hulu) with Zach Braff, Donald Faison, Sarah Chalke, and Bill Lawrence, followed that evening by YOUR FRIENDS & NEIGHBORS (Apple TV+) with Jon Hamm, Amanda Peet, Olivia Munn, and creator Jonathan Tropper.

The festival concludes April 12 with THE PITT (HBO Max), featuring a preview screening and conversation with executive producer R. Scott Gemmill, Noah Wyle, Katherine LaNasa, Supriya Ganesh, Taylor Dearden, and Isa Briones.

TICKETING INFORMATION

Paley Members receive presale access, priority seating, and a 25% discount on PaleyFest LA tickets. Citi cardmembers are also eligible for presale access. Tickets will be available through the Paley Center for Media, with sales beginning for members and Citi cardmembers on January 27, followed by a general public on-sale.