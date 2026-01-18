 tracker
Video: THE NOTEBOOK National Tour's Kyle Mangold & Chloë Cheers Speak with CBS LA

Currently, the show is performing at the Pantages Theater in Hollywood.

By: Jan. 18, 2026



Watch Kyle Mangold and Chloë Cheers from The Notebook National Tour speak about the production on CBS LA.

Mangold and Cheers play Younger Noah and Younger Allie in the show, and they are joined by  Sharon Catherine Brown as Older Allie and Beau Gravitte as Older Noah, Alysha Deslorieux as Middle Allie and Ken Wulf Clark as Middle Noah in the National Tour cast.

See Mangold and Cheers discuss the show here!




