OH, MARY! to Launch U.S. Tour in Fall 2026

Oh, Mary! will play select cities across the U.S. beginning in the fall of 2026. Teching and launching at The Bushnell in Hartford, CT, the tour will visit Boston; Chicago; Las Vegas; Los Angeles; Philadelphia; San Francisco; and Washington, DC; with engagement details and additional cities to be announced shortly. Casting and ticket information will be announced at a later date.

Written by Tony Award winner Cole Escola and directed by Tony Award winner Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary! opened on Broadway on July 11, 2024, and continues to play at the Lyceum Theatre, where it became the first show in the theatre’s 121-year history to gross more than $1,000,000 in a single week. Oh, Mary! has since broken its own box office record twelve times and became the first show of the 2024-25 Broadway season to recoup its investment. Oh, Mary! recently opened to rave reviews in London’s West End on December 18, 2025. Read the reviews for the Broadway production HERE!

Oh, Mary! is a dark comedy about a miserable, suffocated Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln’s assassination. Unrequited yearning, alcoholism, and suppressed desires abound in this one-act play that finally examines the forgotten life and dreams of Mrs. Lincoln through the lens of an idiot (playwright Cole Escola).



The full creative team for the Broadway production includes dots (Scenic Designer), Holly Pierson (Costume Designer), Cha See (Lighting Designer), Daniel Kluger (Sound Design and Original Music), Drew Levy (Sound Designer), Leah J. Loukas (Wig Designer), Addison Heeren (Props Supervision), and David Dabbon (Musical Arrangements). Casting by Henry Russell Bergstein, CSA.